Class 10 public exams to begin today in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Chennai, March 11 (IANS) The Class 10 public examinations for students studying under the State syllabus in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will begin on Wednesday and continue until April 6.

The examinations are considered a crucial academic milestone for school students across the two regions.

According to officials of the School Education Department, a total of 9,09,397 candidates are set to appear for the examinations this year. This includes 8,82,806 students from 12,467 schools functioning under the State syllabus in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

In addition, 26,196 private candidates will also take the examination. Authorities said 395 prison inmates have registered to write the Class 10 public examination this year.

Special arrangements have also been made for students with disabilities to ensure that they are able to take the exams without difficulty.

A total of 12,292 differently-abled students will write the examination with the assistance of scribes or interpreters appointed to help them.

To maintain transparency and prevent irregularities, strict examination procedures have been put in place across all centres.

After the distribution of question papers to students, any unused question papers remaining in the examination hall will be sealed by the invigilators in envelopes in the presence of students.

For the smooth conduct of the examination, the authorities have appointed 49,542 invigilators across the State.

On each examination day, more than 45,000 teachers will be engaged in examination duties, including supervision and administrative responsibilities.

To curb malpractice and ensure strict monitoring, around 4,800 flying squads have been deployed to conduct surprise inspections at examination centres.

Officials also said that mobile phones are strictly prohibited inside examination centres, including for teachers and other staff involved in the examination process.

Health and emergency arrangements have also been made for candidates appearing for the examinations.

If any student experiences health issues during the examination, arrangements are in place to immediately shift them to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Meanwhile, the School Education Department has set up a dedicated helpline facility for complaints and grievances related to the examinations.

Members of the public can contact the helpline numbers 9498383075 and 9498383076 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. to report any issues connected with the conduct of the examinations.

