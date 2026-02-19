Class 10 examinations begin across Odisha under tight security

Bhubaneswar, Feb 19 (IANS) The annual Matriculation and High School Certificate examinations commenced across Odisha on Thursday, with lakhs of students appearing for the tests amid heightened security and surveillance.

Examination centres reported the smooth conduct of the first day’s papers, marking the beginning of one of the most significant academic events for students. The examination was conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), an autonomous body under the Odisha School & Mass Education (S&ME) Department.

The School and Mass Education Department has made extensive arrangements at schools across the state to ensure the smooth and orderly conduct of the examination, which started at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

According to official sources, 5,61,979 students appeared for the MIL (Odia) paper from 9 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. on Thursday at 3,082 examination centres across Odisha. The High School Certificate examinations that began on Thursday will continue till March 2. The board has set up a three-tier squad system to curb any unfair practices during the examination, with authorities keeping 24-hour surveillance over all examination and nodal centres.

Advanced surveillance cameras equipped with artificial intelligence are overseeing proceedings, from the unsealing of question paper packets to activity inside the examination halls. Dedicated inspection teams have been constituted to conduct visits to examination centres throughout the state.

The board authorities also told media persons that none of the examination centres reported any disturbances during the conduct of the examination on Thursday.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and S&ME Minister Nityananda Gond also wished the students good luck. CM Majhi wrote, “Remember, this is not merely your academic evaluation, but rather a true measure of your patience, perseverance, and self-confidence. Without getting overwhelmed by any mental pressure, proceed to the examination center with a positive mindset and firm determination because a calm mind and unwavering confidence are the prime mantras for an excellent performance. Your tireless efforts and dedication will surely bear fruit and grant you success beyond expectations. I wish all the students outstanding performance as well as a bright and successful future.”

The S&ME Minister Gond also advised the students to appear for the examination without any mental pressure. Taking to his X handle, the minister further stated that special emphasis has been given to transparency and discipline in the examination. He also visited the Unit-1 Government High School examination centre in Bhubaneswar to observe how the students were appearing for the examination on the first day.

--IANS

gyan/skp