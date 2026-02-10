Clashes break out at SFI protest at Kerala University headquarters

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 10 (IANS) A tense situation prevailed at the Kerala University headquarters on Tuesday as a protest by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) against Vice-Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal turned violent.

Clashes broke out between student activists and the police during the agitation that broke out on Tuesday morning at the main gate of the Kerala University.

Police had erected barricades to prevent the protesters from entering the Kerala University campus, however, SFI activists breached the barricades and entered the university premises.

They occupied parts of the headquarters and raised slogans against Vice-Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal.

As the protest intensified, police used water cannons to disperse the crowd, however, the students refused to retreat.

They crossed the barricades and water cannon lines and later assembled in front of the Registrar’s office, where they continued their protest.

Tension escalated around noon with the arrest of University Union chairman Ashwin.

Following his arrest, SFI activists blocked a police vehicle and staged a sit-in protest on the road.

Police later used force to clear the protesters, after which the vehicle was allowed to proceed.

Subsequently, the activists organised a protest march inside the campus and in nearby areas.

The SFI protest is directed against the Vice-Chancellor’s decisions relating to student activities.

The organisation is opposing the denial of permission to conduct the university arts festival.

It is also protesting against the decision to deny travel allowance (TA) to student sportspersons.

According to the SFI, these decisions have adversely affected campus life.

SFI leaders accused the Vice-Chancellor of refusing to engage with students and they alleged that he is unwilling to hold discussions or consider the students’ demands.

As the day went by, the protest continued in front of the Vice-Chancellor’s chamber.

The SFI warned that the agitation would be intensified if the university authorities failed to act.

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor stated that the current term of the University Union has ended and that procedures have begun to conduct fresh elections.

He also pointed out that the outgoing Union had already conducted one arts festival and that holding a second festival was not possible.

—IANS

sg/rad