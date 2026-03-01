CJI lays foundation stone for Judicial Academy in Amaravati

Amaravati, March 1 (IANS) Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant, on Sunday laid the foundation stone for Andhra Pradesh Judicial Academy and inaugurated High Court Judges' Residential Complex in Amaravati.

He also laid the foundation stone for the Andhra Pradesh Judges’ Guest House.

The Judicial Academy is being constructed at a cost of Rs 165 crore with academic, residential and training facilities to accommodate 120 trainee judges in each batch.

With a total built-up area of about 2.05 lakh square feet, the proposed complex will include an academic block, hostel facilities, indoor sports amenities and other infrastructure.

The Chief Justice inaugurated the High Court Judges' Residential Complex constructed at Pichukalapalem.

Houses with modern facilities have been constructed for 36 High Court Judges in an area of 33.20 acres at a cost of Rs 210 crore. Adequate land has also been allocated to construct 13 more bungalows, keeping in mind the future needs.

Each house has been constructed in the G+1 model with an area of 7,841 square feet. These houses have been comprehensively designed with office rooms, waiting halls and other facilities as per the needs of the judges.

The Chief Justice also laid the foundation stone for the Andhra Pradesh Judges’ Guest House in Amaravati.

The facility will be constructed in a total area of 6,300 square feet at an estimated cost of ₹69.40 crore.

The guest house building will have ground plus three floors. According to officials, 20 per cent of the total land area has been allocated for construction and the remaining 80 per cent for greenery.

The building is located just 1.2 km from the Andhra Pradesh High Court building in Amaravati and is easily accessible through 25-metre and 50-metre wide roads.

After laying the foundation stone for the guest house, the CJI watched a video on the Amaravati capital development works and the construction work of the judges’ guest house.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court, Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur, Supreme Court Judges JK Maheshwari, PS Narasimha, Prasanth Kumar Mishra, SV N Bhatti and Joymalya Bagchi also attended the programmes.

Earlier, the CJI laid the foundation stone for the District Courts Complex in Tirupati. Speaking on the occasion, he said the bar and the bench are not adversaries but two hands of the same institution.

He stated that a strong bar produces strong advocacy, and when there is strong advocacy, that challenges the judges to think harder, reason more carefully, and write more clearly.

He said that the quality of assistance which the bar provides is reflected in the overall work of the judge. The better the bar argues, the better the quality of the judgment, and when there is a better-reasoned judgment, public confidence is built in the rule of law, he added.

--IANS

ms/uk