CJI Chandrachud inaugurates National Judicial Museum and Archive in SC

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Chief Justice DY Chandrachud inaugurated National Judicial Museum and Archive (NJMA) at the Supreme Court in New Delhi on Thursday.

The event was attended by several other Supreme Court judges.

Speaking at the inauguration of the museum, Chandrachud reflected on the importance of the judicial institutions in delivering justice and protecting the fundamental rights of the citizens.

"This has taken almost a year and a half in conceptualisation and planning. The actual execution has taken about six months. It's been done in record time. We thought that we must have not just a museum of artefacts, but a museum comparable to the best internationally, to project the importance of our institution and the high courts in delivering justice to our citizens and in protecting the fundamental rights of our citizens," DY Chandrachud said.

Dy Chandrachud informed that the designers of the museum had also designed the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalay and the Teen Murti Bhawan and appreciated thier efforts.

"The executors of this muesum was already ahead of time. They knew what i was talking about. They had also designed the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalay at the Teen Murti Bhawan, so they had all the experience of doing a modern museum of a highest international quality." Chandrachud said.

He said that the Museum reflects of the importance of the court to the life of our nation, and dedicated the museum to the nation.

"This reflects the ethos of Supreme Court and the importance of the court to the life of our nation. So on behalf of all my colleagues here, I have pleasure in dedicating this museum to the nation to allow this museum to become an interactive space for the younger generation." Chandrachud said.

The 50th chief Justice of India, Dy Chandrachud will retire on November 10. He will be succeeded by Justice Sanjeev Khanna, the centre notified on October 24. (ANI)

