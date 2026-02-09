Civic volunteer dies while attending training programme in north Bengal's Siliguri

Kolkata, Feb 9 (IANS) A civic volunteer died while attending a training programme in Fulbari of Jalpaiguri district in north Bengal, the police said on Monday.

The deceased civic volunteer has been identified as Pankaj Barman. He was stationed at Mathabhanga Police Station in Cooch Behar district. He had gone to the 12th Battalion to participate in the six-day training camp in Fulbari. He died there.

According to police sources, Pankaj suffered a heart attack on Sunday night. When the sentry on duty at the camp was informed, he notified his superiors. Some of his colleagues claimed that no arrangements were made to provide prompt medical treatment. Allegations have been raised that he died due to lack of timely medical attention.

Other civic volunteers undergoing training have erupted in anger over this incident. On Monday, a section of the trainees staged a protest inside the police camp. The situation remains tense. The protesters are demanding an investigation into the incident.

Civic volunteers from various districts had come to Fulbari to receive training at the 12th Battalion. Pankaj Barman, a civic volunteer from Mathabhanga Police Station in Cooch Behar, was among them. Pankaj fell ill on Sunday night. His colleagues discovered his condition in the morning.

Although they immediately requested a doctor and an ambulance, none were provided. Despite the presence of numerous vehicles at the barracks and several nursing homes nearby, Pankaj was not rushed for treatment. Pankaj subsequently died at the police barracks. His colleagues staged repeated protests, refusing to release the body.

Meanwhile, Pankaj's family arrived in Fulbari upon hearing the news of his death. They also alleged that despite repeated requests, no doctor or ambulance was provided. The deceased's brother-in-law told local reporters, "There are nursing homes nearby, but he wasn't taken there. No doctor came. He has a younger brother in his family. His parents are no longer alive. We don't know how his brother will manage now."

The police are looking into the matter and questioned people engaged in the training camp.

