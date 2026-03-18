Civic bodies to get powers to act against plastic flower markets: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday informed the Legislative Council that municipal corporations will be empowered to act against plastic flower markets, and special instructions will be issued to enforce a ban on plastic flowers.

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He said that although a plastic ban is already in effect across the state, the increasing use of artificial (plastic) flowers in the market is adversely affecting the natural flower business of farmers.

The issue was raised by member Pravin Darekar, with supplementary questions posed by members Shashikant Shinde, Amit Gorkhe, Amol Mitkari, Sadabhau Khot, and Anil Parab.

CM Fadnavis said that a special notification will be issued under the existing plastic ban framework to specifically prohibit the use of plastic and artificial flowers. Municipal corporations will be given direct authority to take action against markets selling these items.

He further stated that decoration professionals, banquet halls, and other related entities using plastic flowers will be served formal notices. He announced that strict punitive action and fines will be levied against those violating these regulations.

Providing further details, Minister Pankaja Munde said that, according to the Maharashtra Plastic and Thermocol Ban Notification, 2018, there is already a total ban on plastic and thermocol used for decoration.

Additionally, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board issued a circular on August 29, 2025, advising against the use of artificial flowers during festivals.

She said that during April 2025–January 2026, nearly 1,24,783 establishments were inspected, 3,390 were penalised, and fines worth Rs 1.55 crore were collected. About 67.54 metric tonnes of single-use plastic were seized.

Meanwhile, Minister of State Madhuri Misal informed the Legislative Assembly that an inquiry into irregularities related to the Project Affected Persons (PAP) project in Malad East will be conducted under the chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary.

Construction on this project will resume only after the inquiry report is submitted. The issue regarding land for the PAP project in Malad East was raised through a “Calling Attention” motion by Assembly member Aslam Shaikh.

Minister Misal said that despite the Municipal Corporation providing a credit note of Rs 470 crore and 100 per cent TDR (Transferable Development Rights) for the rehabilitation project of those affected in Malad (East), the concerned developer has not yet submitted any construction plan. This will be investigated thoroughly.

Objections were also raised regarding the land being valued higher than the rates fixed by the Registration and Stamps Department. She further said that the inquiry would determine if the land falls within an ‘eco-sensitive’ zone and whether a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Forest Department is required.

Further, Minister of State Ashish Jaiswal announced in the Legislative Assembly that an in-depth inquiry will be conducted within the next two months into cases where activists of the Narmada Bachao Andolan in Nandurbar district have allegedly accepted financial compensation and rehabilitation benefits from the government.

Assembly member Amshya Padvi had raised a “Calling Attention” motion regarding the matter.

Minister Jaiswal said that the government has taken action regarding project-affected persons of the Narmada Bachao Andolan as per Government Resolutions (GRs) dated February 4, 2004, and September 20, 2004.

He noted that a detailed complaint should be filed regarding Hunya Rupa Vasave from Gaman, Akkalkuwa taluka in Nandurbar district, and an inquiry would be conducted within two months.

--IANS

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