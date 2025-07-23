‘Citizen-centric law enforcement’: Rajasthan ushers in new era via community policing

Jaipur, July 23 (IANS) In a bold departure from the colonial-era image of policing built on fear and force, Rajasthan is ushering in a new era of citizen-centric law enforcement through its expansive community policing initiative.

With over three lakh volunteers, including Suraksha Sakhis, Police Mitras, CLG members, and student cadets, the state is fostering direct public engagement to build trust, ensure safety, and humanise the role of the police.

This shift marks a significant step toward transforming the police from enforcers into community partners, redefining public perception and rebuilding confidence in law and order, said Pankaj Choudhary, IPS, SP & Nodal Officer, Community Policing Rajasthan.

In the colonial era, the then police officers showed the stick and earned revenue by instilling fear among the public; however, now we want to change the perception of the police. Community policing in Rajasthan is playing a transformative role in bridging the gap between the police and the public, with the help of these 3 lakh registered volunteers, said Chaudhary.

Speaking to IANS, Chaudhary highlighted that Rajasthan has been drawing inspiration from progressive policing models in southern states like Kerala.

“During our 2023 visit to a police station in Kerala, we noticed how well-equipped they were - having vehicles like ambulances and Thar jeeps stationed at the thana level. They don’t rely on external emergency services; instead, they are self-sufficient. We still depend on hospitals for ambulances during accidents and other emergencies. If we adopt such a model - having our own ambulances and vehicles - it can make a real difference,” he said.

He acknowledged that in terms of infrastructure and community engagement, Kerala is one step ahead. However, Rajasthan has made commendable progress in recent years by introducing people-centric policing initiatives. Rajasthan’s community policing model includes Suraksha Sakhis numbering 37,000.

He pointed out that these are Women volunteers, especially from rural backgrounds, who act as intermediaries between victims and police, particularly in cases of domestic violence, eve-teasing, and alcohol abuse. These women help victims who are hesitant to approach the police directly and speak on their behalf in police stations to ease their challenges.

Also, Police Mitras are counting around 40,000. These are volunteers who assist in traffic management, crowd control during festivals and processions, and accident response. They often record incidents and help transport victims to hospitals.

“ We also have (Community Liaison Groups) CLG members who number 98,000 and work to improve public trust in the police. There are Gram Rakshaks (35,000) and Student Cadets who engage in grassroots awareness and community support.”

“We've also established Swagat Kaksh (Reception Rooms) at police stations where in-charges are trained to listen to victims and counsel them in a friendly and non-threatening environment when they come to get their complaint filed. This shift towards a more empathetic approach is helping change the public perception of police,” said Choudhary.

“Our goal is to move away from the colonial-era image of police, associated with fear and punishment, to a service-oriented, citizen-friendly force. Abroad and in southern India, this has already been achieved to a great extent. Now, we’re working to build the same trust and dialogue here,” he said.

He added that students are being encouraged to visit police stations.

“In Hanumangarh, some students recently interacted with the SP and came away with a positive impression. When they go back and talk about their experience, it helps improve the image of the police.”

He emphasised that looking at such paradigm changes, people are rewarding those who perform outstanding work, and are also being recognised.

“Some of our team members were referred to as ‘Devdoot’ (angels) during flood rescue operations by the SDRF. We believe that community policing must be acknowledged and rewarded,” Chaudhary emphasised.

During a meeting with the DPRD (Department of Panchayati Raj and Development), it was suggested that every police station should host students regularly to build relationships and instil trust in the system.

“Now, we’re working to match global standards and those of progressive Indian states to create a trust-based, dialogue-driven policing model,” he concluded.

