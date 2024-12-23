CISF Introduces New Posting Policy for Non-Gazetted Officers Effective December 31

New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Monday introduced a revised posting policy for its non-gazetted officers, a move expected to impact over 98 personnel of its personnel.

The policy, which supersedes the 2017 framework, emphasizes equipping personnel with updated knowledge, technology, and skills to address evolving security challenges. Additionally, it aims to improve work-life balance by catering to the personal needs of officers throughout their careers.

With a sanctioned strength of 1,94,053 members, the new policy will span the service cycle of nearly 38 years for these non-gazetted officers of the CISF.

The CISF has outlined a detailed timeline for issuing posting orders under this newly announced policy. The schedule aims to assist personnel in planning their personal and family needs, including children's education and other essential requirements.

According to the CISF, posting orders for retirees will be issued by 31st December, followed by orders for women officers by 15th January. Couples will receive their orders by 31st January, while the remaining officers will have their orders finalized by 15th February.

"This structured timeline ensures officers can plan well in advance for their children's education and other critical family requirements," stated CISF Inspector General Samantaray.

The new posting policy is part of a broader initiative to enhance the work-life balance and operational efficiency of the force while addressing emerging security challenges, he said.

"The new policy is designed to motivate personnel while enhancing their capabilities to meet emerging threats. It also ensures better work-life balance across their service period," said Samantaray said during the announcement.

This initiative underscores CISF's commitment to modernizing its workforce and adapting to dynamic security demands.

For the first time, a pool of domain experts will be created in at least 10 areas force members with highest level of knowledge and skills will be identified nurtured and deployed as domain experts in at least 10 areas namely information technology including cyber security and data science, aviation security, training, battle craft, weapons and tactics, anti-drone solutions as well as fire management. The domain experts will train with best institutions and be tasked with development and implementing a world class security solution.

"Further international security standards in different sectors like aviation port security will be identified for ensuring world class security solutions. A beginning has already been made by setting up the internal quality control unit in aviation sector that will ensure new aviation technology solutions and International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) security standards are incorporated in airport sector security duties.

There is specialized skill category under which training instructors, SSG Personnel, K9 experts, bandsmen, and sports personne will be imparted enhanced quality training through a rigorous process of selection and annual performance review. Such highly talented personnel will get preference in their choice posting dueto theirhighly skilled and demanding nature of their work.

Multi disciplinary competence amongst Force Members shall be encouraged through deputations to other security organisations, UN Missions etc. Quality of training across diverse sector shall be enhanced through a rigorous process of selection of Training Instructors and their Annual Performance Review

For the first time in CISF's history, the officer said we are introducing choice-based postings. "Each personnel will have the opportunity to list ten preferred posting locations, giving them a voice in decisions that profoundly affect their lives and families."

Personnel retiring within two years will be given a posting out of three choices of location, he said, adding "They will be given first priority in allotment of vacancies during issue of posting orders. "This will help them planning for marriage of children and post- retirement settling issues."

There will be special preference to women and couple considering the increasing noumbees of women joining CISF as a career option.

"After six years of non-choice posting, their remaining service will be choice posting. Married working couple can now work in the same location more easily through more thoughtful posting decisions. The aim is to create a more resilient and satisfied force."

As per an estimated figure, there are 5,908 couples and 3,000 retirees.

The new system allows for choice postings for approximately 24 years of service, particularly during key periods such as children's education and after personnel turn 50. Additionally, officers will now have the option of a two-year choice posting before retirement, an improvement from the one year provided earlier.

The policy also seeks to balance regional representation while maintaining the force's pan-India character. Around 60 per cent of personnel will be posted in their home sectors, with the remaining 40 per cent deployed outside their home regions.

Furthermore, the policy includes measures to promote excellence in sports across multiple disciplines. The CISF plans to collaborate with National Sports Federations to bring in professional coaches and experts, coupled with annual performance reviews to foster a culture of sporting achievement.

This comprehensive approach is expected to enhance personnel satisfaction and operational effectiveness while addressing their personal and professional needs. (ANI)