‘Chori unka Pushtaini Dhandha’: PM Modi accuses Congress of stealing Gandhi’s surname

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party during his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, accusing them of stealing the surname Gandhi from Gujarat while pursuing their own political interests.

Read More

PM Modi asserted that “chori karna” (stealing) was a traditional practice for some, claiming they had taken the surname of a Gujarati Mahatma Gandhi without a legitimate claim.

He contrasted this with his government's forward-looking vision, stating that India is advancing with a grand dream that is now being realised and that by 2047 the country will become a developed nation.

Reflecting on the Congress's famous slogan “Garibi Hatao” (remove poverty), PM Modi questioned what they actually achieved beyond mere words.

He said the party never highlighted concrete achievements of any Prime Minister but used the slogan only for political gain.

In contrast, he said his government has followed the path of empowering and strengthening the poor. PM Modi saluted the poor for understanding and effectively implementing national schemes, which have resulted in 25 crore people lifting themselves out of poverty.

He emphasised the government's commitment to building a successful and complete Hindustan for the youth. The country is progressing with new spirit and energy across sectors such as space, science, technology, deep sea exploration, green hydrogen, artificial intelligence and rare earth materials.

PM Modi noted that other countries are eager to participate in India's bright future, creating numerous opportunities for growth.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of focusing on quality without any compromise. He called on citizens to support this mission for excellence so that the world will recognise and respect Made-in-India and Made-in-Bharat products globally.

The session concluded with procedural business.

Amendments moved to the “Motion of Thanks” were put to a vote and negatived. Most members who had proposed these amendments were absent from the House during the voting.

The main Motion of Thanks was then put to a vote and adopted through a voice vote, formally concluding the debate.

--IANS

sktr/dan