Chiranjeevi lodges police complaint over deepfake pornographic content

Hyderabad, Oct 27 (IANS) Hyderabad cybercrime police have registered a case and taken up an investigation after Tollywood superstar and former Union Minister Konidela Chiranjeevi complained that certain websites are publishing AI-generated and morphed pornographic videos using his name and image.

The case has been registered under Sections 67 and 67A of the IT Act, 79, 294, 296 and 336(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and 2(c), 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

The actor, who recently obtained an ad-interim injunction from the City Civil Court to protect his identity against unauthorised exploitation, lodged a complaint with details of the websites circulating the AI-generated and morphed pornographic videos using his name and image.

He stated that websites have hosted, published and are distributing AI-generated and morphed pornographic videos using his name, likeness and image, falsely depicting him in obscene sexual acts with a person named ‘Meenakshi’ and others

“These videos are entirely fake and created using artificial intelligence commonly referred to as deepfake pornography, which unlawfully manipulates and morphs my facial features and persona into obscene content,” Chiranjeevi said.

The actor sought immediate criminal and technical investigation against the accused websites/platforms and all persons/entities involved in the creation, uploading, hosting and dissemination of the AI-generated pornographic content. He also sought urgent blocking, takedown and removal of all such content from the Internet.

He mentioned that as a reputed film artist, public figure and former union minister, he is known for his contributions to the film industry and society through his philanthropic endeavours.

Chiranjeevi stated that his films consistently reflected themes of integrity, compassion and resilience, making him one of the most respected and admired public figures in the film fraternity. “Beyond my film career, I have also devoted significant time and resources to philanthropic activities, establishing charitable foundations and contributing to causes such as healthcare, education, blood donation and disaster relief, long before such acts of social service became popular or fashionable. Over the past several decades, through unimaginable hard work and unimpeachable integrity, I have earned a reputation of dignity, decency and moral uprightness, both as an artist and as a citizen,” he said.

The megastar said in his complaint that the AI-generated and deepfake pornographic videos being circulated by certain websites are causing severe and irreparable harm to his hard-earned reputation. He said these manufactured videos are being maliciously used to portray him in obscene and vulgar contexts, thereby distorting public perception and undermining decades of goodwill.

The actor stated that the said acts are a direct and deliberate violation of his right to privacy, reputation and dignity protected under Article 21 of the Constitution of India and constitute serious offences under the Information Technology Act, including but not limited to sections 66E, 67, 67A and 67B of the Indian Penal Code and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as applicable

He also told police that publication of these videos is not an isolated act, as there is a pattern of organised and malicious conduct among these websites.

“Unrestricted public accessibility of these videos makes the offence extremely grave and calls for immediate blocking, takedown and digital forensic tracing of those responsible for creating, uploading and circulating this content,” he added.

