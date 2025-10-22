Chirag Paswan slams Tejashwi Yadav, says Grand Alliance 'completely destroyed'

Patna, Oct 22 (IANS) Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas (LJPRV) chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday hit out at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, mocking his poll promises of regularising contractual employees and Jivika Didis as “dreams of Mungeri Lal”.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Paswan said, “First, he would at least form the government and then think of it. The Grand Alliance leaders are busy fighting among themselves. As a result, the Mahagathbandhan has been completely destroyed. Despite this, if Tejashwi Yadav thinks he will come to power, he is daydreaming.”

Taking a swipe at the Congress, he said, “After many days, they are now talking about holding a joint press conference. Congress election in-charge Ashok Gehlot has come to Patna only after the Grand Alliance collapsed. Where is Rahul Gandhi, who was roaming around earlier and misleading people over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)? Is it not a moral responsibility for Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav to sit together and resolve the seat-sharing issue with maturity?”

Paswan claimed the alliance was “completely finished,” pointing out internal conflicts over seats.

“They have fielded candidates against each other in 10 to 12 seats. Suppose one district has six constituencies, and they’re fighting on one — how will people in the other five believe they are united? They don’t know how to form, manage, or maintain alliances,” he said.

He asserted that people of Bihar have realised that the Grand Alliance cannot be trusted to govern.

“The way we have won in Haryana, the same result will be repeated in Bihar. Congress lost there, and the Grand Alliance will face defeat here,” Paswan said.

Questioning the leadership crisis within the opposition bloc, the LJPRV chief remarked, “There is a tussle between Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav over who will lead the alliance. Meanwhile, all NDA partners have unanimously decided to contest under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. No one in our alliance has objected to his name. We have finalised seat sharing, announced candidates, filed nominations, and are now campaigning on the ground.”

Taking a jab at critics of Nitish Kumar, Paswan added, “Those questioning Nitish Kumar’s health should see that he is actively campaigning. What are the Grand Alliance leaders doing? Why are they not out in the field?”

Earlier in the day, the Congress election in-charge and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna, asserting that “all is well within the Grand Alliance” and announcing a joint press conference on Thursday.

