Chirag Paswan hits back at Tejashwi, blames RJD for Bihar's past

Patna, June 28 (IANS) LJP (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan launched a strong counterattack on Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, asserting that the RJD’s 15-year rule in Bihar during the 1990s is responsible for the state’s backwardness and that Tejashwi’s demand for 20 months in power is misplaced.

“Tejashwi is talking about 20 months, but people must remember the 15 years given to his family that ruined Bihar,” Chirag said, adding that many Biharis who migrated during that period could never return due to the jungle raj under RJD.

He underlined that the 1990s were marked by loot, murders, kidnappings, and rapes in broad daylight, tarnishing Bihar’s image nationally and globally, and even today, first-time voters born after 2005 should know why that decade is called “jungle raj.”

Responding to Tejashwi’s criticism of the voter list revision, LJP (Ram Vilas) leader backed the Election Commission, stating that under the Representation of the People Act, 1950, periodic revision is necessary to remove fake voters and deceased individuals’ names.

“Those who are worried about this process are already afraid and looking for excuses to escape accountability when results come,” Paswan said, adding that the RJD lacks the commitment to engage with the technical processes of democracy.

Countering Tejashwi’s claim that RJD wants to distribute pens while the government is distributing guns, Chirag said: “If such thinking (education first) had existed during the 90s under their rule, Bihar would not have needed such initiatives today.”

Chirag strongly condemned the recent incident of rape in West Bengal, accusing the Mamata Banerjee government of fostering anarchy and demanding President’s Rule in the state.

“Violence during elections and crimes like murder and rape in broad daylight are highest in Bengal, and ruling party leaders often shield criminals. The Centre should impose President’s Rule and conduct fresh elections to restore peace,” he said.

Referring to Tejashwi’s ‘Damaad Aayog’ jibes, Paswan retorted: “They should look within and explain how their family members held positions of power. When Lalu Prasad went to jail, their mother was made CM. Under which law did that happen?”

He emphasised that positions should be based on merit, not family legacy, and the government has the constitutional authority to appoint capable individuals.

Chirag Paswan announced that LJP (RV) will hold a ‘Bahujan Samvad’ at Rajgir, Nalanda, gathering people from different districts to counter the misinformation spread by the opposition regarding reservation and the Constitution.

“As long as I am alive and part of the central government, I will act as a watchman for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs, and minorities, ensuring their rights are protected,” he declared.

--IANS

ajk/uk