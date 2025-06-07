Chirag Paswan hints at contesting Bihar Assembly elections; reiterates support for NDA

Patna, June 7 (IANS) Amid growing speculation about his return to Bihar politics, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan on Saturday dropped hints of contesting the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, saying the final decision rests with the party’s Parliamentary Board.

Chirag Paswan, who arrived in Patna to a warm reception by party workers, stated that contesting Bihar Assembly elections would be a strategic move aimed at strengthening his party’s position and boosting the strike rate of the NDA.

“Discussions are ongoing about whether or not I will contest the Assembly elections. The final decision will be taken by the Parliamentary Board,” Chirag Paswan said without providing a direct answer but clearly signalling openness to the idea.

Chirag Paswan had previously expressed his desire to return to active Bihar politics, and senior party leaders — including Jamui MP and his brother-in-law Arun Bharti — have endorsed him as the "hope of Bihar’s people" and the potential CM face of the party.

However, Chirag Paswan has firmly denied any ambition to replace Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, emphasising that his priority is to strengthen the NDA.

“Some people within the alliance are trying to spread confusion by suggesting I have my eyes on the CM's chair. I want to clarify -- if I contest, it will be to energise the party workers and increase our alliance’s strike rate, not for personal ambition,” he said.

Paswan also drew parallels with the BJP, pointing out that senior leaders and even Union Ministers often contest state elections to rally support on the ground.

Speaking on the rising crime in Bihar, the Union Minister acknowledged the public concern and assured that he has conveyed his apprehensions to the state administration.

“Yes, there have been worrying incidents in Bihar. I am not in the state government and don’t have MLAs, but I’m part of the broader policy-making ecosystem. I’ve shared my concerns with the government. I would be visiting Muzaffarpur to meet the family affected by the recent gruesome incident of rape.”

Meanwhile, Chirag Paswan also lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been vocal against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He dismissed Gandhi’s repeated allegations of EVM tampering and match-fixing in elections.

“When the Congress loses, they blame EVMs. Rahul Gandhi should introspect why, despite ruling for nearly 55 years, the public continues to reject the Congress,” Paswan said.

He also criticised the Opposition’s attacks on Prime Minister Modi, saying: “The opposition has no concrete issues to raise. Simply speaking against the Prime Minister without substance does no good.”

Chirag Paswan reiterated his unwavering support for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, saying the goal is to form a stronger government than before under his leadership.

“This is not about individuals; it’s about the alliance. I fully support CM Nitish Kumar. The NDA will return to power with a stronger mandate,” he said.

--IANS

ajk/pgh