China tried to block Taiwanese theatre production in Strasbourg: Report

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) In an incident that brings to light Chinese high-handedness on silencing dissenting narratives that seek to deflate or defeat its own, the Chinese consulate in Strasbourg recently attempted to pressure a local theatre to revoke a planned show with Taiwan’s national theatre and concert hall. The attempt, however, remained unsuccessful in light of public furore.

Read More

As the news broke out, this led to a huge political uproar and saw Taiwanese media up in arms against the alleged muzzling of the free voice.

The documentary-style show was co-created by Rimini Protokoll and Taiwan’s National Theatre and Concert Hall. It simulates the opening of a Taiwanese embassy and explores Taiwan’s unclear international status.

“When the theatre’s director did not respond, the deputy consul general escalated the issue by directly writing to the City of Strasbourg, the theatre’s main funder. He demanded the cancellation of the show, claiming it would hurt Sino-French relations,” a report in 'Bitter Winter' said.

The report further states that ’Strasbourg’s mayor, Jeanne Barseghian, confirmed receiving the letter and described the intervention as very serious.

“The Chinese consulate remained inaccessible, nor did the Chinese Embassy in Paris or China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” it further says.

The Taiwanese media made it a big issue and praised the authorities in Strasbourg for standing up to political pressure and reaffirming that Taiwan’s voice “must not be silenced.”

The report further says that the Strasbourg case fits into a larger trend in which Chinese diplomatic missions pressure foreign governments, cultural institutions, universities, and private venues to censor content that runs counter to Beijing’s political narratives.

According to the report, the media outlets in several nations are echoing Beijing’s terms. This alignment between foreign media narratives and Chinese state propaganda makes it easier to justify cultural censorship.

“The Strasbourg incident is important because it shows that China’s political pressure extends beyond national governments to municipal authorities, cultural institutions, and individual festival organisers,” it points out.

“The Strasbourg ‘battle’ illustrates how cultural diplomacy can become a battleground for political influence and emphasises the need for democratic institutions to remain vigilant,” the report further says.

--IANS

mr/uk