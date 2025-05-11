China and Pakistan can never be trusted, says J&K BJP leader

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta on Sunday launched a scathing attack on China and Pakistan, accusing both countries of promoting terrorism and calling them fundamentally untrustworthy partners in any potential dialogue with India.

Gupta's remarks came shortly after Pakistan violated a ceasefire agreement within hours of its announcement.

Reacting to the developments, including drone sightings reported by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Gupta pointed to China's suspicious timing in releasing a statement backing Pakistan.

In a telephonic conversation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reportedly told his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar that Beijing "stands firmly" with Islamabad in upholding its "sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national independence." Pakistan's Foreign Office confirmed the exchange shortly after.

Responding to this development, Gupta told IANS, "China and Pakistan both have the same direction, the same condition. They are the ones who promote terror. It's their compulsion that they've made all their investments in places like Balochistan and other areas, including Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Although this doesn't affect India, this double standard has always been their nature, they can never be trusted."

Slamming China's historical duplicity, Gupta said, "If we talk about China, even back in 1962, the situation was the same. China has always betrayed India, and even today, it stands with Pakistan because of its own personal interests."

Commenting on Pakistan's internal dysfunction, he said, "It was Pakistan itself that had pleaded, their own Director General of Military Operations had said so. When the discussion happened, we also made it clear that any further talks would only happen after May 12, post midnight. I believe Pakistan is not capable, not deserving."

Gupta stressed that meaningful dialogue with Pakistan is futile due to internal disarray in its power structures.

"The real problem with Pakistan is the lack of coordination between their government, ISI -- each one plays their own tune, acts independently. That's why meaningful dialogue isn't possible. Pakistan must be taught a lesson," he asserted.

