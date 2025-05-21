‘Childish politics’: Rohan Gupta slams Kharge for terming Operation Sindoor a ‘small war’

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) BJP leader Rohan Gupta on Wednesday sharply criticised Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for calling Operation Sindoor a "small war," and labelled his comments as an example of "childish politics."

Gupta questioned how anyone could challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on such matters.

Talking to IANS, Rohan Gupta expressed his disappointment, saying: "When major Opposition leaders make statements like this, it’s unfortunate. They question the Prime Minister and the Defence Minister, calling the Operation Sindoor a small war. This kind of politics should be avoided. It's an example of childish politics. It’s acceptable to ask questions, as long as they are logical. However, questioning the bravery of the Indian Army is not right. The entire nation has begun to resent such politics."

The controversy erupted after Kharge, at a rally in Karnataka on Tuesday, made a veiled remark about Operation Sindoor, accusing the government of engaging in “chutput” (small) wars against Pakistan. Kharge also criticised the government’s handling of the deadly terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 25 tourists and one local civilian.

Gupta also responded to former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's attack on the BJP-led Central government.

The former Chief Minister had questioned the efficacy of Operation Sindoor, alleging that while innocent lives were lost, the militants involved in the Pahalgam terror attack were still at large.

"The leaders of the INDI Bloc have their own agenda and problems. They can't resist engaging in politics, even when the mood of the country is clear. They are compelled to say they are with the army and the government, but their true intentions are exposed. Their attempts to weaken the nation’s resolve to fight against terrorism for their political gain are becoming evident to the people of India. This kind of politics should be avoided," Gupta added.

Gupta further reacted to Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir’s comment, in which he referred to Operation Sindoor as a "minor activity."

"First, the leaders of Congress and the INDI Bloc claimed they were with the army and the government. But now, their desperation is evident. Operation Sindoor is a matter of pride for the Indian Army. The whole world knows this. Today, it seems they are echoing the same questions Pakistan is asking. The country will not tolerate this kind of negative politics," Gupta concluded.

On Tuesday, the Congress President Kharge, while addressing the Samarpane Sankalpa rally, said: "PM Modi was scheduled to visit Kashmir on April 17. However, intelligence agencies advised against the visit, warning of large-scale violence. The visit was quietly cancelled. I ask, were you aware of this or not? And if you were, why didn’t you inform the public? Had people been warned, 26 innocent lives could have been saved."

Kharge further remarked, "Now, in these 'chhutput yuddha' (small wars) that have taken place here and there, Pakistan has been downplaying India at all levels, particularly with tacit support from China."

--IANS

jk/dan