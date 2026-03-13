Chief Secretary highlights blue economy potential for Viksit Odisha 2036

Bhubaneswar, March 13 (IANS) Chief Secretary Anu Garg on Friday said that the state would achieve its ambitious vision of a Viksit Odisha by 2036 by harnessing its huge potential in the blue economy.

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While addressing the gathering during the inauguration of a Global Summit on Blue Economy 2026 at the Lok Seva Bhawan here, Garg, highlighting the potential of ocean-based sectors to drive economic growth, emphasised Odisha’s EDGE, strong economic fundamentals, favourable demography, strategic geography and a robust state ecosystem, along with its 575 km coastline.

She outlined the ambition for Odisha to contribute 5 per cent to the country’s GDP by 2047, with key contributions expected from fisheries, maritime infrastructure, coastal tourism, and marine biotechnology through OMBRIC (Odisha Marine Biotechnology Research and Innovation Corridor).

Meanwhile, in her concluding remarks, Garg reiterated the vision of “Think India, Think Odisha,” positioning the state as an emerging hub for Blue Economy growth and innovation.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr M. Ravichandran, Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, highlighted the vast potential of the oceans, noting that over 95 per cent of the deep ocean remains unexplored globally.

He emphasised both the opportunities in sectors such as offshore energy and marine biotechnology, and the challenges of climate impacts, coastal erosion, and marine pollution, stressing the need for stronger research and innovation to sustainably harness ocean resources.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador of Timor-Leste to India, Karlito Nunes, who attended the summit, shared insights on his country’s focus on strengthening marine and coastal sectors and highlighted the importance of international cooperation and partnerships in advancing Blue Economy initiatives.

According to an official statement, the two-day programme will feature discussions on key sectors including fisheries and mariculture, marine biodiversity, climate resilience, maritime security, marine pollution, offshore energy, deep-sea mining, marine biotechnology, and AI-enabled ocean intelligence.

Students, researchers, and faculty will also participate, with abstracts published in the conference souvenir.

Selected research contributions will be considered for publication and excellence recognition in association with Taylor and Francis. The summit aligns with India’s vision of Maritime India Vision 2030 and Viksit Bharat @2047, while highlighting Odisha’s growing role as a hub for innovation and sustainable ocean-based industries, supported by its long coastline and strategic maritime position.

--IANS

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