Chief Ministers across nation extend Holi greetings; emphasise harmony, prosperity

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) As India celebrates the vibrant festival of Holi on Wednesday, Chief Ministers from various states expressed their best wishes, emphasising the principles of social unity, happiness, and empowerment that this festival embodies.

Leaders from Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh shared messages of hope, prosperity, and unity, urging citizens to celebrate the festival with love and goodwill.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta posted on X, “On this sacred occasion of Holi, heartfelt greetings to you all. May this festival of colors bring new hope, fresh enthusiasm, and prosperity into your lives."

"A developed Delhi is one where celebrations also become a means of empowerment. We have strived to connect every homemaker, every daughter, every sister, every mother to this Holi with dignity and strength. From the kitchen to the flight of dreams, we have resolved to recognize the power in every home. May this Holi be not just a festival of colors, but a celebration of self-reliance. May prosperity reside in every home. May every family progress. A loving, secure, and prosperous Happy Holi to you all,” she said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared her greetings, posting, “HAPPY HOLI! May this vibrant festival fill every home with joy and colour.”

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar posted on X, “Greetings and best wishes on the festival of colors, Holi. Holi is a symbol of social harmony. May this sacred festival of Holi bring new colors of happiness into the lives of the people of the state. This sacred festival is also a symbol of the victory of good over evil. Celebrate the festival of Holi with love, brotherhood, and goodwill.”

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also posted on X, “Heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all the residents of the state on the sacred festival of Holi, filled with enthusiasm, zeal, and harmony. My wish is that this festival may scatter new colors of happiness, peace, and prosperity in every courtyard. May the colors of goodwill, positivity, and unity always shine brightly in society.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended his greetings, tweeting, “Heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on the sacred festival of Holi, the festival of colours, enthusiasm, and social harmony. I pray to Lord Shri Ram that this sacred festival of colours brings happiness, prosperity, peace, new energy, and fresh enthusiasm into the lives of all of you.”

The festival of colours, known as Holi, is one of India’s most cherished Hindu festivals, celebrated with zeal and joy across the country. Often referred to as Rangwali Holi, Badi Holi, or Dhulandi, it marks the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil.

Beyond its vibrant festivities, Holi signifies renewal, brotherhood, and social harmony, with communities coming together to celebrate life, spread goodwill, and strengthen bonds of unity.

