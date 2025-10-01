Chidambaram wants to strengthen BJP: Rashid Alvi over US pressure remarks

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Former Congress Rajya Sabha member Rashid Alvi on Wednesday came down heavily on ex-Union Home Minister P. Chidambaram, accusing him of strengthening the BJP by making statements that target the previous UPA-led government.

The criticism follows Chidambaram's recent remarks about the decision-making process within the government in the aftermath of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

During a recent interview, he disclosed that he had favoured a retaliatory strike against Pakistan at the time but was asked to rely on diplomatic channels instead. Chidambaram revealed how international pressure, particularly from the United States, played a major role in shaping India's restrained response to the deadly attacks.

Reacting sharply, Alvi said, "Chidambaram is saying that the government was working under US pressure? Such a statement will only benefit the BJP. Why is Chidambaram making this claim after 16 years?"

He further asserted that if Chidambaram had disagreed with the decision-making back then, he should have resigned from his position.

"If he had disagreed at that time, he should have resigned. Many within the Congress want to weaken the party. It is like a house catching fire because of its own lamp," Alvi said.

Expressing doubt over Chidambaram's intention, the former Congress MP questioned the timing of his statement.

"What is the point of making such a statement after 16 years? Why does he want to prove that the UPA government was working under American pressure? This means he wants to strengthen the BJP," Alvi said.

Congress MP Tariq Anwar, however, took a softer line, expressing disbelief over the claims attributed to the former Union Minister. "I don't think Chidambaram can make such a statement," Anwar said.

In the interview, Chidambaram acknowledged that the idea of retaliation had indeed crossed his mind.

"It did cross my mind that we should do some act of retribution. I did discuss it with the Prime Minister and other people who mattered. Prime Minister Manmohan Singh discussed this matter when the attack was going on, I can surmise. And the conclusion was largely influenced by the MEA and the IFS that we should not physically react to the situation, but we should employ diplomatic means," he said.

According to Chidambaram, the decision to exercise restraint was taken under mounting international pressure.

"The conclusion was reached amid pressure from the world that was descending upon Delhi to tell us that don't start a war," he said.

He recalled that then US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice had flown to Delhi to meet him and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, urging India to avoid any military retaliation.

--IANS

sd/dpb