Chhindwara tragedy: MP CM calls incident distressing, raises ex-gratia to Rs 8 lakh​

Chhindwara, March 27 (IANS) After meeting the kin of deceased persons and those injured and admitted at Chhindwara District Hospital on Friday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his grief, stating the incident was “deeply distressing.”​

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Upon reaching Chhindwara, the Chief Minister met with families of victims from villages such as Karera, Gwara, and Jhiria and assured them of the government's full support.​

Yadav then visited the district hospital, where more than 30 injured persons are being treated, and inquired about their medical care.​

“After cancelling my previously scheduled engagements, today I met the families of victims of the tragic road accident that occurred in Chhindwara to express my condolences. This incident is deeply distressing. In this hour of grief, the government stands firmly with all the affected families,” Yadav said.​

The Chief Minister announced an increase in financial assistance to Rs 8 lakh for the kin of each deceased person, doubling the Rs 4 lakh initially announced after the accident on Thursday night.​

“Financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each is being provided from the Chief Minister’s Discretionary Fund. Instructions have also been issued to provide an additional Rs 4 lakh under the Chief Minister’s Sambal Scheme. A decision has been taken to provide total financial assistance of Rs 8 lakh to the kin of each deceased person,” he said.​

Injured persons will receive an ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh.​

Yadav also informed that he has ordered an inquiry into the incident.​

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister appreciated the police personnel who immediately undertook rescue operations and transported the injured to the hospital.​

“I commend them for their actions. Thanks to their promptness, many lives were saved. These personnel will also be felicitated. I also held discussions with doctors regarding those injured individuals who have been admitted to hospitals in Nagpur,” he said.​

--IANS

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