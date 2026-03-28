Chhindwara tragedy: Cong announces Rs 50,000 ex gratia, seeks uniform compensation policy

Bhopal/Chhindwara, March 28 (IANS) The Congress on Saturday announced an ex gratia assistance of Rs 50,000 to the families of those who lost their lives in a tragic road accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district and demanded a uniform compensation policy for accident victims.

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Addressing a press conference in Bhopal, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Umang Singhar, stated, “A financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to the family of each deceased victim will be provided on behalf of the Congress Party.”

Expressing condolences to the bereaved families, LoP Singhar wished for the speedy recovery of the injured persons, who are being treated at the district hospital in Chhindwara and AIIMS, Nagpur.

Addressing the press conference, Singhar stated that the state government is lacking a ‘Uniform Compensation Policy’ for the victims and their families. “After every accident, the government immediately announces compensation; however, there is no Uniform Compensation Policy in place,” he said.

The Congress leader alleged that a lack of a ‘Single Window Clearance System’ in the process often forces families to visit from one office to another to submit documents, and their files continue to circulate endlessly between various departments.

“In several previous cases, the victims or their families had yet to receive full compensation, and this happens because the government does not allow the Single Window Clearance System to operate in the state,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari on Saturday visited Chhindwara to meet the families affected by the tragic road accident and expressed his condolences.

On Friday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met the families of citizens who lost their lives in the road accident and offered his condolences, assuring that the government stands with the affected families in this difficult time.

After meeting with families, the Chief Minister announced to increase the ex gratia amount from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 8 lakh to the kin of each deceased person in the tragic road accident.

Yadav also visited the Chhindwara district hospital and met the injured persons undergoing treatment following the accident. He inquired about their health and directed doctors to ensure proper medical treatment for all the injured.

He reviewed the treatment provided so far and instructed officials to arrange for referral to Nagpur or other advanced medical institutions, if required.

At least 10 people were killed when a bus they were travelling in collided with a goods-laden vehicle and overturned on Thursday evening.

--IANS

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