Chhattisgarh: Youths being trained as beautician under RSETI initiative

Raipur, Aug 7 (IANS) With a goal and vision to make the youth employment-ready and self-reliant, the State Bank of India Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI) has begun a 35-day program for the unemployed youth in Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district of Chhattisgarh.

The month-long program being run from a college hostel building in Tikarkala, Gaurela, seeks to train the youth, men as well as women, by skilling them in beauty parlour work.

The training programs are being run free of cost and have also made free accommodation and meal arrangements for the youth enrolling in the program.

The candidates, after completing training, can avail bank loans and start their own business.

This is an ambitious initiative of the Central government, which aims to make the local people self-reliant and open new avenues of employment for them.

The RSETI institute has taken the initiative to make youth realise their potential and equip them with the requisite skills to chase them, while also contributing to strengthening the local economy.

A couple of participants spoke to IANS and shared their thoughts on the skilling program.

Shraddha Rathore, undergoing training for the beautician program, said, “I am getting trained for junior beautician. Under the 35-day training program, we are being made aware of the cosmetics and also taught about the basic functioning of a beauty parlour. All services, including food and lodging, are free. We are becoming self-independent.”

Devika Rathore, another trainee girl, said she was being groomed to become a beautician.

“We are being trained as beauticians at zero cost. All our expenses are being taken care of. We hope to learn all aspects of a beauty parlour in a 35-day program. This will make us self-reliant,” she said.

Sahina Thakur, who is tutoring the aspirants, said, “Pedicure, manicure, hair bonding, wax, nail art, hair straightening, body massage – all types of services are being taught to them. For learning the same technique, private parlours charge up to Rs 1 lakh. Here they are getting it free, they can learn it and become self-employed in future.

Sandhya Kashyap, member of RSETI’s rural self-employment training institute, said that this is a government-run program to make youths, with an age group of 19-45 years, to make them self-sufficient and self-reliant.

She further elaborated that there are as many as 11 disciplines under which youth are being trained and equipped with skills for employment and their own enterprise.

The courses that seek to make youths employment-ready in professions include masonry, dairy, compost making, fast food stalls, horticulture, beauty parlour and others.

Notably, the RSETIs are Rural Self Employment Training Institutes, an initiative under the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), operational in every district of the country to impart training and skill upgradation of rural youth geared towards entrepreneurship development.

RSETIs are managed by banks with active co-operation from the government of India and state governments.

--IANS

mr/dan