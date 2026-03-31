Chhattisgarh: Young Maoist carrying Rs 1 lakh reward surrenders in Narayanpur

Narayanpur, March 31 (IANS) As a success for anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh, a 26-year-old armed Maoist cadre surrendered before authorities in Narayanpur district on Tuesday.

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The youth, identified as Bijlu Mandavi, carried a reward of one lakh rupees on his head and belonged to the North-West Joint Sub-Zonal Bureau technical department of the outlawed CPI Maoist organisation.

Mandavi, a resident of Tushwal Panchayat under Barsur Police Station in neighbouring Bijapur district, laid down his arms and renounced violence in the presence of Superintendent of Police Robinson Gudiya.

His decision to return to the mainstream came under the state government's flagship Poona Margem Rehabilitation to Rejuvenation initiative, which encourages Maoist cadres to abandon the path of insurgency and reintegrate into society with dignity, security, and livelihood support.

According to officials, Mandavi expressed disillusionment with the Maoist ideology and cited the futility of continued armed struggle as key reasons for his surrender. This development marks another step forward in the government's mission to eliminate left-wing extremism by March 2026, a target strongly backed by the Union Home Ministry.

In a coordinated follow-up action with paramilitary forces, Narayanpur police recovered a substantial cache of weapons and ammunition from Maoist hideouts in the dense forests of the district.

The exact details of the recovered arsenal are being verified, but preliminary reports indicate a significant haul that could disrupt local Maoist operations.

Chhattisgarh has witnessed a surge in such surrenders in recent months, particularly in the Bastar division districts, including Narayanpur, Bijapur, and Sukma.

Under the Poona Margem campaign, hundreds of cadres have already returned to normal life, drawn by promises of rehabilitation packages that include cash incentives, skill training, housing assistance, and protection from former comrades.

Security officials view these surrenders as a sign of weakening Maoist influence in the region.

Sustained pressure from joint operations by the District Reserve Guard, CRPF, and state police, combined with developmental works in tribal areas, has created an environment where many young recruits see little future in the banned outfit.

SP Robinson Gudiya appreciated Mandavi’s courageous step and assured him of full administrative support for his rehabilitation.

He appealed to remaining Maoist cadres to follow suit, emphasising that the government remains committed to providing a safe and dignified life to those who choose peace over violence.

--IANS

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