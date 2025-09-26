Chhattisgarh: Two 'Jan Militia’ members arrested; cache of illegal weapons recovered

Raipur, Sep 26 (IANS) In a significant breakthrough in anti-LWE operations, a joint team of Pamed Police Station and the 228 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) apprehended two suspected Maoist militia members during a coordinated patrol and Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the Polampalli area of Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

The operation, part of on-going efforts to dismantle Maoist networks in southern Chhattisgarh, was launched based on intelligence inputs about 'Jan Militia' activity in the region.

As the security forces advanced through the dense terrain of Polampalli, two individuals attempted to flee upon spotting the patrol team.

They were swiftly surrounded and detained. Upon interrogation, the suspects were identified as Vanjam Hunga (35) and Sodhi Nande (33), both belonged to the Muria tribal community and residents of Polampalli village.

Authorities confirmed that the duo were active members of the Jan Militia under the Polampalli Revolutionary People's Committee (RPC), a grassroots wing of the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation.

Following their arrest, the accused provided crucial information that led to the recovery of six Bharmar guns — traditional muzzle-loading firearms — concealed in the Padalu forest near Polampalli.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the weapons were stockpiled for future supply to Maoist cadres operating in the region.

“The seizure of these weapons is a major success in our efforts to disrupt Maoist logistics and prevent armed mobilisation,” said a senior CRPF official involved in the operation.

“Such recoveries not only weaken their tactical capabilities but also help us trace deeper links within the local support networks.”

Legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused at Pamed Police Station under relevant sections of the Arms Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Both individuals have been produced before Court and remanded to judicial custody. This development comes amid intensified anti-Maoist operations across Chhattisgarh, where security forces have ramped up surveillance and combing efforts in Maoist strongholds.

The state remains a critical zone in the national campaign to eliminate Left-Wing Extremism by 2026.

Officials have reiterated their commitment to maintaining pressure on insurgent groups while ensuring the safety and cooperation of local communities.

Further investigations are underway to trace the origin and intended recipients of the recovered weapons.

--IANS

sktr/pgh