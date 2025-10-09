Chhattisgarh: Tribal boy injured in IED blast; security forces launch search operation

Raipur, Oct 9 (IANS) A 12-year-old tribal boy was seriously injured in a tragic incident on Thursday when a pressure-activated improvised explosive device (IED), allegedly planted by Maoists, detonated in the remote village of Pidia under Gangaluur Police Station in Bijapur district, police officials said.

According to security officials, the boy was walking through the area when he accidentally triggered the hidden explosive.

The blast caused severe injuries, prompting an immediate response from personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) battalions, who were stationed nearby.

After administering first aid, the child was rushed to the Bijapur District Hospital, where he remains under intensive medical care. This incident is the latest in a disturbing pattern of civilian casualties caused by Maoist-planted IEDs in the Bastar region.

Over the past few months, several innocent villagers — including children — have fallen victim to these indiscriminate devices, often buried along footpaths and forest trails used by locals and security forces alike.

The attack has sparked widespread anger and grief among the tribal community in Pidia and surrounding villages. Security forces have launched a coordinated search operation in the vicinity to locate and neutralise any additional threats.

The area has been cordoned off, and bomb disposal squads are sweeping nearby trails and fields for hidden explosives, a police official said.

Senior officials from the Bijapur district administration condemned the attack and reiterated their commitment to protecting civilians.

“The Maoists continue to use IEDs as a tool of terror, targeting the most vulnerable. We are intensifying operations to ensure such tragedies are not repeated,” said a spokesperson from the Bastar Range Police.

This incident follows a similar blast in the Madded region last week, where a female Maoist was injured while planting an IED and was later abandoned by her comrades.

The recurring use of pressure IEDs underscores the urgent need for enhanced surveillance, community awareness, and de-mining efforts in Maoist-affected zones.

--IANS

sktr/dan