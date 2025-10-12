Chhattisgarh to procure paddy from November 15

Raipur, Oct 12 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday directed all district collectors and commissioners to ensure the commencement of paddy procurement across the state from November 15.

The directive came during a high-level conference in Nava Raipur, where the Chief Minister personally reviewed preparations and issued strict instructions to streamline the process.

Chairing the meeting, Chief Minister Sai emphasised that accountability will be paramount this season. He warned that any irregularities in procurement will be met with firm action, with collectors held directly responsible.

To ensure a smooth and transparent operation, he instructed district collectors to begin immediate groundwork and directed secretaries-in-charge to maintain close oversight, particularly at sensitive procurement centres.

To bolster oversight, the Integrated Command and Control Centre will be leveraged for enhanced vigilance. Special attention will be given to interstate border areas, where monitoring will be intensified to curb cross-border discrepancies.

The Chief Minister also underscored the need for inclusive registration, directing collectors to ensure 100 per cent registration of farmers from Specially Backward Tribes through dedicated camps.

In addition to procurement measures, Chief Minister Sai addressed the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. He instructed officers to ensure that no eligible farmer is excluded from receiving benefits. Collectors have been asked to set clear deadlines for disbursing funds under the scheme, while commissioners are expected to conduct thorough reviews of its execution.

According to state government data, in the 2024–2025 season, Chhattisgarh is set to procure 149.25 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of paddy, marking a steady rise from the previous year’s figure of 144.92 LMT in 2023–2024. During 2022–2023, the state recorded a procurement of 92.01 LMT for the Kharif crop up to December 2022. In 2021–2022, over 94.57 LMT of paddy was procured, while the 2020–2021 season saw a record purchase of more than 92 LMT.

Special focus has been placed on the Bastar and Surguja divisions, with the Chief Minister urging officials to approach these regions with heightened sensitivity and proactive engagement. The directives aim to ensure that farmers in these tribal-dominated areas receive timely support and are not left behind in the state's agricultural initiatives.

The conference reflects the government’s commitment to streamlining agricultural operations and safeguarding farmer welfare. With paddy procurement being a critical seasonal activity in Chhattisgarh, the administration is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a smooth and transparent process that benefits every eligible farmer.

