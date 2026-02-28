Chhattisgarh to observe ‘Jan Aushadhi Week’ from March 1​

Raipur, Feb 28 (IANS) Chhattisgarh is set to join the nationwide 'Jan Aushadhi Week' celebrations from March 1 to 7, 2026, under the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP). ​

Organised by the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), under the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, the week-long initiative aims to promote affordable, high-quality generic medicines for every citizen. ​

The theme this year, "Jan Aushadhi – Affordable and Reliable" (Jan Aushadhi – Sasti Bhi, Bharosemand Bhi), highlights the central government's dedication to reducing healthcare costs while ensuring reliable access to essential drugs. ​

The campaign will culminate on March 7 with 'Jan Aushadhi Day,' marking the 8th edition of the observance.

​In Chhattisgarh, a series of activities will unfold state-wide, including health check-up camps, awareness drives, and outreach programs to educate people on the benefits of generic medicines available at Janaushadhi Kendras. ​

These outlets offer over 2,000 medicines and 300 surgical products at 50-80 per cent lower prices than branded equivalents, significantly easing the financial burden on families. ​

A key highlight in the state will be a foot march (pad yatra) and a grand state-level program in Raipur. ​

The main event on March 7 is expected to attract public representatives, healthcare professionals, and community members, reinforcing the scheme's role in building a healthier nation. ​

Similar events, including interactive sessions and special discounts, are planned across districts to encourage more people to visit local Janaushadhi Kendras. ​

The PMBJP, a flagship initiative, continues to expand with a national target of 25,000 Kendras by March 2026. ​

In Chhattisgarh, numerous Kendras already operate in districts like Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur, and others, providing essential coverage for cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, anti-infective, and other critical medicines. ​

Officials emphasise that the week serves as a platform for public engagement, with activities such as quizzes, tagline contests on MyGov, and community rallies to raise awareness. ​

By focusing on the prevention of overpricing and ensuring quality, the campaign aligns with broader goals of equitable healthcare. ​

Residents are encouraged to participate, locate nearby Kendras, and opt for affordable generics to support a self-reliant and healthy India. ​

