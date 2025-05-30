Chhattisgarh: Three villagers injured in Bijapur IED blast

Raipur, May 30 (IANS) Three villagers sustained severe injuries when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off in Bandepara within the National Park area in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Friday.

Security forces have already launched a massive anti-Maoist operation as a part of the Union government's pledge to end Naxalism by early 2026.

The explosive device, planted by Maoists, targeted innocent civilians who were going to their daily workplace.

The victims, residents of Dampaya and Erragufa Para, were on their way to Bandepara when they unknowingly stepped into the danger zone, triggering the blast, police said.

The explosion caused serious injuries, particularly to their legs and faces.

Upon receiving information, Sub-Divisional Officer (police) Mayank Ransingh immediately dispatched an ambulance to the site, ensuring the victims were swiftly transported to the district hospital for emergency medical attention, said the police.

The injured villagers have been identified as Gote Joga, son of Samaiya Muria, aged 45, Vivek Dhori, son of Nagaiya Muria, aged 17, and Badde Sunil, son of Mibba Muria, aged 20, all residents of Erragufa Para, Dampaya police station Madde.

The families of the injured have been informed, and medical teams are working to stabilise them. Officials are monitoring their recovery and providing necessary support.

Security forces have intensified their patrols in the affected area to prevent further incidents and ensure the safety of locals.

Authorities are investigating the source of the explosive device and gathering intelligence to track down those responsible.

The use of IEDs remains a persistent threat in conflict-prone areas, posing serious risks to civilians and security personnel.

Local administration has urged villagers to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement agencies.

The incident highlights the ongoing security challenges in regions affected by insurgency and underscores the need for enhanced safety measures to protect residents from such violent acts. Efforts are being made to improve awareness and safety protocols in the community.

--IANS

sktr/svn