Chhattisgarh: Sonia Bai grateful to PM Modi for pucca house, says 'will live a dignified life now'

Raipur, Nov 4 (IANS) It was on the occasion of Chhattisgarh foundation day on November 1 that Sonia Bai of Piprahiyabhari village in Nagri development block of Dhamtari district saw her decades-old dream of owning a home getting fulfilled. And, that too at a grand occasion, which she couldn’t have dreamt of.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over the keys of the new house to her under the “Jan-Man Yojana” during the Rajyotsav ceremony, bringing cheers to her face.

Sonia Bai, hailing from the Kamar tribe, was ecstatic and overjoyed to receive the house keys from the Prime Minister, and this was also an immensely proud moment for her.

The tribal woman speaking to newsmen shared her days of utter struggle and also explained the welcome change, ushered in her and many others’ lives, with the public welfare schemes of the Modi government.

She told IANS, “Earlier we used to live in a mud house, the roof used to leak during the rains, but now, I am feeling very proud and happy on receiving the keys of a pucca house from the Prime Minister.”

“We will now live a safe and respectable life,” she said, with her eyes swelling up with emotions.

Notably, the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyay Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) is a scheme targeted at uplifting the 75 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) communities residing in 18 States and 1 Union Territory.

In Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari, permanent houses are being provided to Kamar families under the PM Jan-Man Yojana (PM-JAN-AM) to bring transformative change in their lifestyle.

At the grand event in Raipur on November 1, commemorating the Silver Jubilee of Chhattisgarh, PM Modi handed over house keys to 3.51 lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural).

Notably, the PM-JANMAN has been launched to provide basic amenities like safe housing, clean drinking water and improved access to education, health and nutrition, road and telecom connectivity, electrification of un-electrified households and sustainable livelihood opportunities to the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) households and habitations over 3 years.

