Chhattisgarh: Seven detained in Sukma IED blast case, SIA probes Maoists’ link

Raipur, July 5 (IANS) In a significant breakthrough in the investigation of the deadly IED (improvised explosive device) blast that killed Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akash Rao Giripunje on June 9, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) has taken seven suspects into custody.

The blast, which occurred near Dondra village on the Konta-Errabora road in Sukma district, also left two other police officers seriously injured. Both are currently undergoing treatment in Raipur.

According to officials, the suspects were allegedly providing real-time intelligence to Maoist operatives, enabling them to execute the ambush. The SIA, which took over the case following a directive from the Chhattisgarh Home Department, has launched an intensive investigation to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy.

Mobile phones of all seven detainees have been seized, and forensic analysis is underway to trace communication patterns and digital evidence, police officials said.

Sources close to the investigation revealed that the suspects were in constant contact with Maoist cadres and may have played a role in tracking the movement of the police patrol team.

Several incriminating materials have reportedly been recovered, including location data, call logs, and encrypted messages.

The SIA’s six-member team, comprising senior officers and technical experts, is conducting round-the-clock interrogations to identify the masterminds and logistical support behind the attack.

ASP Akash Rao, a 2013-batch officer known for his fearless service in Naxal-affected zones, was leading a patrol team to investigate a recent arson incident when the pressure IED detonated.

His martyrdom has sparked widespread grief and renewed calls for intensified counterinsurgency efforts in the Bastar region.

This incident follows a series of anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh, including a major offensive in Bijapur earlier in June that neutralised seven Maoists.

The state government has reiterated its commitment to eliminating Maoism and ensuring justice for the fallen officer.

The SIA is expected to release further details once the initial phase of interrogation concludes.

