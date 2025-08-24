Chhattisgarh: Security forces arrest one Maoist in Narayanpur

Raipur, Aug 24 (IANS) In a decisive blow to Maoist insurgency in Chattisgarh, security forces achieved another major breakthroughs on Sunday, neutralising potential threats and recovering a cache of weapons and explosives in Narayanpur.

Earlier on Sunday morning, security forces recovered a large cache of arms in Sukma district.

According to police officials, a joint operation by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was launched in Naryanpur district.

This operation led to the arrest of a suspected Maoist commander during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in the forested hills of Durgin-Markabeda, under Orchha police station jurisdiction.

The suspect, identified as Madda Kuhdam of Idwaya, currently residing in Bhatbeda, had been active as the commander of the Bhatbeda Maoist group under the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) from 2019 till recently.

According to police sources, Kuhdam was responsible for tracking police movements and orchestrating the placement of improvised explosive devices (IEDs). At the time of his arrest, he was allegedly plotting an attack on security personnel with his associates.

Based on his questioning, authorities recovered a significant cache of arms and explosives from the surrounding jungle terrain, including a Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL), BGL cell with ammunition, a 12-bore gun, a Bharmar firearm, a detonator, and a plastic box filled with gunpowder.

A case has been registered under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, during Sunday morning in Sukma district, security forces conducting a routine patrol in the remote Koimenta region and stumbled upon a concealed Maoist weapons dump nestled between dense forest and rugged hills.

The recovered items included a country-made rifle, a BGL launcher with barrel, explosives, electric wiring, a damaged propeller from the Netra UAV drone, iron base plates, clamps, pole angler components, black Maoist uniforms, ammunition pouches, battery casings, and an extension board.

Officials believe the cache was intended for a large-scale assault on security forces, a plan that was thwarted due to timely intervention. The operation was carried out by a coordinated team from the DRG, CRPF, and CoBRA units, reflecting the intensified counter-insurgency efforts in the region.

--IANS

sktr/pgh