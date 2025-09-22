Chhattisgarh pays rich tribute to 'Rifleman' Ranjit Kashyap

Raipur, Sep 22 (IANS) Rifleman Ranjit Kashyap, a valiant soldier from Bastar, laid down his life in a cowardly attack on the Assam Rifles in Manipur. The tragic incident has sent ripples of grief across the nation, especially in Chhattisgarh, where Kashyap is remembered as a courageous and devoted son of the soil.

Rifleman Kashyap was part of the Assam Rifles unit deployed in Manipur, a region that has witnessed escalating tensions in recent months.

During a routine operation, his convoy was ambushed in a brutal assault that claimed his life. His sacrifice stands as a stark reminder of the dangers faced by India’s armed forces in safeguarding the nation’s integrity.

Ranjit Kashyap, hailing from Upayaguda in Balenga, Bastar district, made the ultimate sacrifice three days ago during the militant attack in Manipur. His mortal remains reached his native village on Monday morning.

An overwhelming wave of grief swept through the community. From young children to elders, every heart was heavy, and tears flowed freely as the village mourned the loss of its brave son.

At Raipur Airport, dignitaries, military personnel, and grieving citizens gathered to pay their final respects. A wreath-laying ceremony was conducted with full military honours, reflecting the deep gratitude and reverence for the fallen hero.

The atmosphere was heavy with emotion as Rifleman Kashyap’s mortal remains arrived, draped in the national flag. In a ceremony held at Raipur Airport today, heartfelt tributes were paid to the brave soldier.

State home minister Vijay Sharma expressed sorrow over the loss and praised Kashyap’s unwavering commitment to duty.

“Rifleman Ranjit Kashyap was a brave son of Bastar whose sacrifice will never be forgotten. His courage in the face of adversity inspires us all,” the state Home Minister wrote on his X handle.

Prayers were offered for the peace of the martyr’s soul, and messages of support poured in for his bereaved family.

“May God grant eternal peace to the martyr and give strength to his family to bear this profound loss,” read the tribute.

--IANS

sktr/skp