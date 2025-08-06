Chhattisgarh: One dead, four injured in NTPC Sipat plant accident; probe underway

Bilaspur, Aug 6 (IANS) A tragic accident at the NTPC power plant in Sipat, Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh, claimed the life of one worker and left four others seriously injured on Wednesday.

The incident occurred during maintenance work in Unit No. 5 of the plant, when a heavy platform - part of the air pre-heater section - collapsed unexpectedly.

According to preliminary reports, five workers were trapped under the fallen structure. Fellow employees present at the site acted swiftly, managing to extricate all the victims before emergency services arrived. Two of the injured were rushed to the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS), Bilaspur, where one succumbed to his injuries.

Another critically injured worker has been admitted to Apollo Hospital, while the remaining three are receiving treatment at the NTPC Hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Shyam Sahu, aged 27, Praveen Ranjan Bharati, public relations officer of the NTPC unit, said.

He said the other injured person, identified as Pratap Singh, has been admitted to a private hospital, and the company will extend all possible support to him. He, however, said the other three injured were discharged from the NTPC hospital.

Local police, led by Sipat Station House Officer Gopal Satpathi, reached the site shortly after the incident and are currently investigating the cause of the collapse. The exact reason behind the structural failure remains unclear, and a formal inquiry has been initiated.

Bilaspur Collector Sanjay Agarwal expressed condolences to the bereaved family and assured them that the administration is closely monitoring the situation.

All safety protocols are being reviewed, and strict action will be taken if any negligence is found, he stated.

The NTPC Sipat plant, a key power generation facility in the region, has witnessed similar safety concerns in the past. Wednesday’s incident has reignited calls for stricter oversight and improved worker safety measures in high-risk industrial zones.

Authorities have cordoned off the affected section and reinforced safety checks across the plant.

Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.

--IANS

sktr/dan