Chhattisgarh officials visit Gujarat to study tech-driven rural development

Gandhinagar, May 4 (IANS) A 26-member delegation comprising officials, elected representatives, and farmers from Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham district met Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar during their week-long visit to Gujarat.

The purpose of their visit is to understand the Gujarat model of integrated rural development, particularly its successful application of technology in agriculture, sugarcane production, dairy industry expansion, and rural governance.

The delegation's Gujarat tour has been organised under the District Integrated Rural Development Strategy of Chhattisgarh, with the aim of exploring innovations and effective policy implementation for rural progress. Their study also includes learning about best practices in using technology for agricultural planning, with Gujarat emerging as a key model state.

As part of the tour, the delegation is set to visit BISAG (Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics), NDDB (National Dairy Development Board), and Bardoli Sugar Factory. The focus is on understanding how Gujarat has effectively leveraged GIS-based planning and technology to promote inclusive and sustainable rural development.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that Gujarat has become a development role model through the effective implementation of technology-driven governance and inclusive growth schemes.

The delegation includes the President and Vice-President of the Kabirdham District Panchayat, around a dozen farmer representatives, and state officials. The study tour began with a visit to BISAG, where members learned about how GIS technology is being utilised in Gujarat’s rural planning and sugarcane development strategies.

Gujarat has promoted sustainable sugarcane farming with efficient irrigation techniques, leading to better yields per hectare compared to the national average.

One of the major drivers of this growth has been the active involvement of sugar cooperatives, like Bardoli Sugar, which not only process sugarcane but also support farmers with guidance, fair pricing, and access to technology.

The government and institutions like BISAG have helped implement GIS-based planning tools to monitor crop health, optimise land use, and manage water resources more effectively.

In addition, several sugar mills have diversified into ethanol production and cogeneration of electricity, thereby creating more value and improving the economic viability of the sector. This integrated approach has helped Gujarat position itself not just as a sugar-producing state but as a hub of innovation in agro-based industry and rural development.

--IANS

janvi/dan