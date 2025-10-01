Chhattisgarh: Mobile police stations rolled out across Narayanpur to run month-long anti-Maoist campaign

Narayanpur, Oct 1 (IANS) In a decisive move to strengthen grassroots policing and deepen public trust in law enforcement, the Chhattisgarh Police has launched Mobile Police Stations across all police station areas of Narayanpur district.

The initiative, operational from October 1 to October 31, 2025, is part of an intensified anti-Naxal campaign aimed at transforming Narayanpur into a Maoist-free zone.

Superintendent of Police Robinson Guria, Additional SP Akshay Sabdra, and Additional SP (Naxal Operations) Ajay Kumar have planned to mobilise resources to bring law enforcement directly to the people.

These mobile units will be stationed at key market locations on designated dates, allowing citizens to register complaints, seek assistance, and engage with officers without having to travel to distant police stations. The mobile police stations are not just complaint counters; they are hubs of awareness.

Each deployment will feature public outreach on cybercrime prevention, traffic safety, crime deterrence, and the use of the Abhivyakti App, a digital platform for citizen-police interaction, said Superintendent Guria.

Special emphasis is being placed on educating locals about the dangers of Maoism and encouraging community participation in its eradication.

The rollout began on October 1 at Orchha-Khas and will continue through various market days across locations such as Dhaurai, Benur, Kokodi, Edka, Farsgaon, Kukradjhor, Jharaghati, Kohkameta, Bharanda, Kurusnar, Chhotedongar, Sonpur, and Kutul.

Each site has been strategically chosen to maximise public footfall and ensure accessibility.

SP Robinson Guria has directed all station house officers (SHOs) to prioritise citizen grievances received at these mobile units.

The goal is swift resolution and visible responsiveness, reinforcing the message that the police are not just enforcers but partners in community welfare.

This initiative reflects a broader shift in policing strategy, one that blends mobility, technology, and public engagement to counter insurgency and build resilient civic structures.

As Narayanpur steps into this new phase of proactive policing, the district sets a precedent for other Maoist-affected regions in India.

The month-long campaign is expected to leave a lasting impact on public confidence and pave the way for sustained peace and development.

