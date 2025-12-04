Chhattisgarh: ‘Maths Park’ ignites passion for subject among children

Raipur: ‘Maths Park’ - an innovative and unique project, launched by a government high school in Dongargarh block of Rajnandgaon district (Chhattisgarh), has ignited curiosity and excitement among the children and school students, thereby encouraging them to flock to the centre to explore its various facets of learning.

The novel concept has found strong resonance with people on the ground in rural areas, and children are flocking to the centre in large numbers.

As a result, the area, which once remained heavily affected by Naxalism, has now become a hub for learning and teaching through innovative teaching methods.

In this unique park, theories from Aryabhatta (the creator of zero) to mathematician Ramanujan have been brought to life through interesting figures, models, and activities. The mathematical concepts and puzzles, once considered complex and tedious, are now simple and exciting, making learning playful for children.

This has not only eliminated the fear of the subject but has also instilled a new enthusiasm for mathematics among students. Simple techniques of Vedic mathematics have also been incorporated into the park, which fosters children's confidence in practising fast and accurate calculations.

The most remarkable feature of this initiative is that the park was developed by the school teachers themselves and also made it a reality with their contributions amounting to Rs 10 lakh, rather than any government grants.

Mathematics teacher Gokul Janghel, regarded as the pioneer of this innovation, said that he created this to lure and train children about basic mathematical concepts. Shapes and symbols have been extensively used to break down the complex concepts of the subject.

The foundation of the project was laid during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it started with 109 students and five teachers.

Principal Kiran Mishra explains that children suffered a lot due to the pandemic, and that served as the “trigger point” for undertaking such a project. She says that this park has rapidly increased children's awareness and interest in mathematics.

A couple of students also shared their first-hand experience with the novel “Maths Park.”

Niharika Yadav, a Class 9 student, and Udit Narayan Sahu, a Class 10 student, said that mathematics has become their favourite subject now because they are learning not just by studying but by playing games.

This government school in Chhattisgarh is proving that resources pose no obstacle when intentions are strong and objectives are clear.

The commitment and unwavering focus of teachers in preparing “citizens of tomorrow” have ensured that education becomes a medium of bringing positive change in society.

--IANS