Chhattisgarh liquor case: Chaitanya Baghel sent to 13-day EOW custody

Raipur, Sep 24 (IANS) In a significant development in the alleged Chhattisgarh liquor scam, Chaitanya Baghel, one of the prime accused, has been handed over to the state police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for a 13-day custodial interrogation.

A special court in Raipur has remanded Baghel to police custody until October 6, allowing investigators to intensify their probe into the multi-crore corruption case, said sources.

Baghel’s arrest marks a crucial turning point in the ongoing investigation, which has already implicated several officials and private players in a sprawling network of alleged financial irregularities, kickbacks, and illegal liquor trade operations.

The EOW, which is spearheading the inquiry, will now interrogate Baghel to uncover the extent of his involvement and trace the flow of illicit funds.

Sources within the EOW confirmed that Baghel’s custodial interrogation will focus on key financial transactions, links to bureaucratic and political circles, and his role in facilitating the scam’s operations.

Investigators are expected to confront him with digital evidence, seized documents, and statements from other accused persons.

The alleged liquor scam, which has rocked Chhattisgarh’s administrative and political circles, allegedly involved the manipulation of excise policies, diversion of revenue, and unauthorised distribution channels.

The EOW has been systematically building its case, and Baghel’s remand is seen as a strategic move to tighten the net around other suspects.

Meanwhile, another accused in the case has been remanded to police custody until September 29. His interrogation is also expected to yield critical information, especially regarding operational logistics and financial trails.

Officials close to the investigation suggest that the coming days will be pivotal, as custodial interrogation of the duo may lead to further arrests and disclosures.

The EOW is reportedly coordinating with forensic auditors and cyber experts to analyse digital footprints and financial records. The court’s decision to grant an extended remand underscores the gravity of the case and the need for thorough investigation.

As the probe gathers momentum, public and political scrutiny continues to mount, with calls for transparency and accountability in the handling of the state’s excise affairs. The EOW has assured that all leads will be pursued rigorously and that no individual, regardless of position, will be spared if found complicit.

--IANS

sktr/uk