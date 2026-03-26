Chhattisgarh govt suspends senior IPS officer Ratanlal Dangi

Raipur, March 26 (IANS) The Home Department of the Chhattisgarh government has suspended senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Ratanlal Dangi, who was serving as Inspector General of Police.

Read More

The suspension order was issued amid serious allegations against him, triggering a major controversy in the state police department.

However the order has not mentioned about any complaint nor anything about allegations. he official suspension order issued on Thursday states that the officer has exhibited immoral conduct, which is unbecoming of his high position and rank.

Also the order said he has misused his position. To ensure a fair and impartial investigation, the government has placed Ratanlal Dangi under suspension with immediate effect.

During the suspension period, he has been attached to a designated headquarters and will receive subsistence allowance as per rules.

He has also been barred from leaving the headquarters without prior permission from the competent authority. Further departmental action will be taken after the completion of the on-going inquiry.

Sources indicate that the case originated from a written complaint filed in November by a woman who is reportedly the wife of a Sub-Inspector serving in the Chhattisgarh Police.

The complaint contained serious allegations against Dangi, which later gained significant attention and went viral on social media.

Following the complaint, the department initiated an inquiry into the matter.

Ratanlal Dangi has already strongly denied all the allegations, terming them as baseless and false. However, the Home Department took the complaint seriously and proceeded.

Ratanlal Dangi, born on August 1, 1973, in village Malas of Nagaur district in Rajasthan, comes from a humble background. He has had a long and challenging journey in his career within the Indian Police Service.

The suspension of a senior IPS officer of the rank of Inspector General has created ripples in the state police administration.

The outcome of the ongoing inquiry is being closely watched by both police circles and the general public in Chhattisgarh.

--IANS

sktr/pgh