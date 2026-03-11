Chhattisgarh govt raises remuneration on tendu leaf collection by Rs 1,500 per bag

Raipur, March 11 (IANS) The Chhattisgarh government has announced a significant increase in the procurement price of tendu patta leaves, a move aimed at boosting the income of thousands of forest dwellers engaged in leaf collection.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai made the announcement through a post on his official X handle, describing it as a fulfilment of the government’s promise to ensure prosperity for tendu leaf collectors under the double-engine model of governance.

The Chief Minister said that the remuneration for tendu leaf collection has been raised from Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,500 per standard bag. This decision provides collectors with an additional benefit of Rs 1,500 per bag, which is expected to strengthen their economic standing and enhance respect in their lives.

The announcement has been welcomed as a step that directly impacts the livelihoods of tribal and rural communities who depend on tendu leaf collection as a primary source of income. Tendu leaves, widely used in the production of bidis, form a crucial part of the minor forest produce economy in Chhattisgarh.

The state is one of the largest producers of tendu leaves in India, and the procurement price plays a decisive role in shaping the financial well-being of collectors.

By increasing the rate, the government has sought to ensure that the benefits of forest produce reach the grassroots level, aligning with its broader agenda of inclusive development.

Officials said that the revised procurement price will not only provide immediate financial relief but also encourage greater participation in collection activities, thereby strengthening the supply chain.

The announcement comes at a time when the state is focusing on rural prosperity and empowerment through forest-based livelihoods.

With the new rate in place, the government hopes to create avenues for sustainable income generation while reinforcing its commitment to tribal welfare.

