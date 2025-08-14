Chhattisgarh govt pays homage to late Union MoS Dilip Singh Judev

Raipur, Aug 14 (IANS) The Chhattisgarh government on Thursday organised Sanskriti Guarav Maha Sammelan at Dharamajaygarh to pay tribute to late Union MoS Dilip Singh Judev.

In a programme organised at Dussehra Maidan, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, his Cabinet colleagues and distinguished public figures marked the death anniversary and celebrated Judev's legacy as a revered public leader and a staunch protector of Indian culture, religion, and social values.

“Known for his commitment to public service, Judev led the Ghar Wapsi campaign, reconnecting millions with their cultural roots. His fearless stand against cow slaughter and religious conversion earned him admiration across communities. His simplicity, visionary leadership, and principled life made him a beloved figure among all sections of society,” CM Vishnu Deo Sai said adding: “The Sammelan served as a reminder of his enduring influence and the values he championed throughout his life.”

Judev was a politician and former Minister of State for Environment and Forests in Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government.

He had initiated Ghar Wapsi ( 'Returning Home') -- a programme of religious conversion to Hinduism from Islam, Christianity, and other religions in India conducted by Indian Hindu nationalist organisations.

Various programmes organised on the occasion.

In a symbolic gesture of respect and welfare, the chief minister offered Charan Padukas – a pair of flip-flop to Rashi Bai Rathia, a tendu leaf collector from Kodwaripara in Dharamjaygarh, underscoring the Charan Paduka Yojana’s grassroots impact.

The footwear distribution scheme aimed at improving the working conditions of tendu leaf collectors across the state.

Originally launched in November 2005, the Charan Paduka scheme was discontinued under the previous administration.

The current government, led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, has reinstated it with renewed commitment, allocating Rs 40 crore to benefit over 1.24 million tendu leaf collectors.

Each eligible household—comprising native residents of Chhattisgarh—will receive one pair of footwear annually for up to two adult members engaged in tendu leaf collection.

Initially limited to male beneficiaries, the scheme was expanded in 2008 to include women. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister emphasised that the scheme is not merely a welfare measure but a tribute to the dignity, sacrifice, and hard work of forest-dependent communities.

“This is not just a scheme—it is a symbol of our sensitivity and respect for those who toil in the forests. No longer will the feet of our tendu leaf collector brothers and sisters be pricked by thorns,” he said.

Tendu leaves, known as “green gold,” are a vital non-timber forest produce used primarily in bidi rolling cottage industry. The collection of these leaves forms the backbone of seasonal income for tribal families across central India.

Recognising their contribution, the government has also increased the tendu leaf collection rate from ₹4,500 to ₹5,500 per standard sack, further bolstering forest-based livelihoods.

--IANS

