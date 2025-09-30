Chhattisgarh govt clears key welfare, recruitment measures

Raipur, Sep 30 (IANS) The Chhattisgarh government has decided to invite proposals from banks and financial institutions for providing short-term loans against salaries to government employees.

This initiative seeks to address the emergency financial needs of state servants. The Finance Department has been authorised to take further action and finalise the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with eligible institutions.

In a Cabinet meeting held on Tuesday at Mahanadi Bhawan, Mantralaya, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai presided over a series of impactful decisions aimed at strengthening financial support and inclusive governance across Chhattisgarh.

In a landmark move for disability welfare, the Cabinet approved the refund of Rs 24.50 crore to the National Handicapped Finance and Development Corporation (NHFDC).

This amount represents outstanding loans disbursed to persons with disabilities for self-employment and education at a concessional interest rate of 3 per cent.

The decision underscores the government’s commitment to empowering differently-abled citizens.

Further, the Cabinet granted a one-time relaxation in the School Education Department’s Recruitment and Promotion Rules, 2019, to facilitate direct recruitment of 100 Special educators.

The state finance department has already sanctioned hiring, while the selection will be on merit, bypassing the usual written test.

This move is expected to expedite the inclusion of qualified educators in the state’s academic framework, especially for children with special needs.

This decision is expected to accelerate the integration of qualified educators into the state’s academic framework, especially for children with special needs.

The meeting also marked a ceremonial transition in the state’s top bureaucracy. Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain, a 1989 batch IAS officer, was bid farewell upon his retirement. The Council extended a warm welcome to Vikas Sheel, a 1994 batch IAS officer, who has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary.

The Cabinet’s emphasis on financial accessibility, educational support for vulnerable groups, and streamlined recruitment processes signals a forward-looking governance model for Chhattisgarh.

--IANS

sktr/dan