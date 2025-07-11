Chhattisgarh govt allows owners to retain numbers of aging vehicles; approves start-up policy

Raipur, July 11 (IANS) The Chhattisgarh government has approved a series of transformative decisions with a strong emphasis on road safety, pollution control, youth empowerment, and inclusive development.

Among the key changes, the Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai Cabinet passed amendments to the Chhattisgarh Motor Vehicles Taxation Act, 1991, allowing vehicle owners to retain fancy or choice registration numbers from old vehicles when registering new ones or transferring vehicles from other states, subject to a fee.

However, Government vehicles will be exempt from this charge.

These measures aim to reduce accidents caused by aging vehicles and curb environmental hazards.

To foster innovation among students, the Cabinet also adopted the Student Start-up and Innovation Policy.

The initiative targets 50,000 students across 100 technical institutions, supporting 500 prototypes and incubating 150 start-ups, with a focus on tribal regions and sectors such as agriculture, green energy, and health.

In a move to enhance administrative efficiency, the Cabinet approved the creation of 30 non-numerical posts to grant senior grade pay scales to State Police Service officers from the 2005 to 2009 batches.

Additionally, a joint venture between the state and Pan IIT Alumni Reach for India Foundation was sanctioned.

This non-profit initiative will offer vocational training, foreign language education, and entrepreneurship support to economically weak youth, women, and third-gender individuals from tribal and marginalised communities.

Urban development received a major push with the approval of a Bill to establish the Chhattisgarh Capital Region Development Authority, modeled after the National Capital Region.

This authority will oversee planned growth in Raipur, Durg-Bhilai, and Naya Raipur, anticipating a population of 50 lakh by 2031.

Other significant approvals included amendments to the Private University Act, Krishi Upaj Mandi Act, GST Act, and Land Revenue Code.

The Cabinet also passed a Bill to expedite the resolution of pending tax cases, offering relief to small and medium traders.

These amended Bills will be tabled during the Monsoon Session of the state Assembly, scheduled from July 14 to 18, with five meetings planned.

The session is expected to be contentious, as the Opposition prepares to raise concerns over fertiliser distribution and rising crime across the state.

