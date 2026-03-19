Chhattisgarh cracks down on coercive conversions with new Bill in Assembly, Oppn protests

Raipur, March 19 (IANS) The Chhattisgarh government has moved to tighten laws against religious conversions carried out through coercion or inducement, introducing the Chhattisgarh Swatantraya Vidheyak 2026 (Freedom of Religion Bill 2026) in the Assembly.

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State Home Minister Vijay Sharma tabled the legislation, which builds upon the state’s existing Freedom of Religion Act of 1968, originally adopted from Madhya Pradesh after Chhattisgarh’s formation in 2000.

The new Bill lays down clearer definitions of inducement, coercion, misrepresentation, mass conversion, and even conversion through digital platforms such as social media, while prescribing stringent penal provisions to curb forceful practices.

The introduction of Chhattisgarh’s Freedom of Religion Bill 2026 sparked uproar in the Assembly, with the Opposition staging a walkout after their objections were dismissed.

Leader of the Opposition Charandas Mahant argued that similar matters are already before the Supreme Court in 11 states and pressed for the Bill to be sent to a Select Committee.

He warned against legislating while the apex court is still hearing cases, invoking the words of Ambedkar, Vajpayee and Buddha to stress unity, tolerance and social justice.

The proposed law seeks to ban conversions by force, inducement, coercion or fraud, requiring voluntary converts to notify the District Magistrate in advance, with details made public for objections.

It defines inducement, coercion, misrepresentation, mass conversion and even digital proselytisation, while clarifying that a return to ancestral faith will not count as conversion. Healing prayers also fall under its ambit.

Punishments are severe; unlawful conversion could mean seven to ten years in jail and fines starting at Rs 5 lakh, rising to 20 years and Rs 10 lakh if the victim is a minor, woman, or from SC, ST or OBC communities.

Mass conversions could attract life imprisonment and fines of Rs 25 lakh, with all offences cognisable, non-bailable and tried in Special Courts.

BJP MLA Ajay Chandrakar defended the Bill’s legality, while Home Minister Vijay Sharma insisted there is no Supreme Court bar on states enacting such laws. He urged consensus, but after the Chair rejected Opposition demands, members walked out.

Sharma condemned the protest, accusing the Opposition of avoiding serious debate and neglecting tribal concerns.

A related amendment passed by the Chhattisgarh assembly in 2006 was returned by the President in December last year, Mahant noted, urging the government to proceed carefully.

--IANS

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