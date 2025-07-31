Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai seeks Gadkari’s support for better connectivity

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday and discussed the progress of national highway projects and future infrastructure plans in the state.

The Chief Minister also shared Chhattisgarh’s long-term "Vision 2047" strategy, which focuses on building an integrated and environmentally sustainable transport system, with special emphasis on connectivity in rural and border areas to ensure inclusive growth.

Sai briefed the Union Minister on ongoing road projects and reaffirmed the state government's commitment to completing them on time.

He emphasised the importance of connecting remote and tribal areas with major roads to enhance connectivity and provide better economic opportunities.

The Chief Minister stressed the need to strengthen the road network in industrial zones and newly formed districts for the overall development of the state.

He added that roads are not merely for travel, they are essential for generating employment, attracting investment, and driving social transformation.

Gadkari appreciated the state government’s priorities and assured full support from the Central Government.

He noted that improving road infrastructure in tribal regions would accelerate development and bring lasting change.

The expansion of the road network in tribal regions is key to the Union government’s target for eliminating Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in the country, including Chhattisgarh by March 31, 2026.

To address LWE menace holistically, the Union government approved a “National Policy and Action Plan to address LWE‟ in 2015. This policy envisaged a multi-pronged strategy involving security related measures, development interventions, ensuring rights and entitlements of local communities.

Specific schemes have also been implemented for LWE affected areas, wherein special emphasis has been given on expansion of road network, improving telecommunications, educational empowerment and financial inclusion in LWE affected areas.

More than 11,600 km roads have been constructed in LWE affected areas under two specific schemes till 2022.

