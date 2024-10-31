Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai extends his wishes on Diwali

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 31 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday extended his Diwali wishes to people in the state. CM Vishnu Deo Sai will be celebrating the festivities with his family at his residence in Bagiya Village, Jashpur district in Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai while speaking to the media reporters said, "Diwali greetings to people of Chhattisgarh. I request people to celebrate peacefully. May Goddess Laxmi bless all."

In a post on X, Chhattisgarh CM wished and congratulated the people of Chhattisgarh on the auspicious festival of Diwali. The Chief Minister wrote, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state on the great festival of lights, Diwali. May the light of the lamp bring brightness into the lives of all of you and may our Chhattisgarh continue to move forward on the path of development and prosperity. On this auspicious occasion, I pray to Goddess Lakshmi and Bhanchha Ram for the happiness, prosperity and well-being of all the people of the state."

आप सभी प्रदेशवासियों को दीपों के महापर्व दीपावली की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं।



दीपक का प्रकाश आप सभी के जीवन में उजाला लाए और हमारा छत्तीसगढ़ विकास एवं समृद्धि के रास्ते पर निरंतर आगे बढ़ता रहे।



इस पावन अवसर पर माँ लक्ष्मी और भांचा राम से सभी प्रदेशवासियों के सुख, समृद्धि और… pic.twitter.com/q5xiviceYu — Vishnu Deo Sai (@vishnudsai) October 31, 2024



On Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu also extended her greetings to the people on the occasion of Diwali.

In a post on X President, Murmu wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad."

President Murmu said that Diwali is a festival of happiness and enthusiasm, noting that the festival symbolises the victory of knowledge over ignorance and good over evil.

"On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, we should illuminate our conscience, adopt virtues of love and compassion, and promote social harmony," she added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the people on the occasion of Diwali and wished everyone a healthy, happy and prosperous life.

"Many happy wishes to the countrymen on Deepawali. On this divine festival of lights, I wish everyone a healthy, happy and prosperous life. May everyone prosper with the blessings of Maa Lakshmi and Lord Shri Ganesha," PM Modi said on X.

Diwali is known as the 'Festival of Lights.' Diwali celebrates the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also greeted everyone on Diwali.

"On the auspicious occasion of Deepawali, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all fellow citizens of Bharat. Deepawali, celebrated with reverence and joy not only in Bharat but by our diaspora across the world, symbolises the timeless victory of light over darkness, hope over despair, and knowledge over ignorance," he wrote in a post on X.

"May the light of Diwali guide us towards unity, prosperity, and progress. Let's embrace the spirit of hope, wisdom, and compassion, enriching our lives and communities. Wishing everyone a joyous and blessed Deepawali!" Dhankar's post reads on X.

Meanwhile, Aarti was performed at the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain on the occasion of Diwali. A large number of devotees throng Vadapalani Murugan Temple in Chennai on the occasion of Diwali. (ANI)