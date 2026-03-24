Chhattisgarh CM to transfer Rs 500 crore to 5 lakh landless families tomorrow

Raipur, March 24 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will directly transfer approximately Rs 500 crore into the bank accounts of nearly 5,00000 landless agricultural labourer families under the Deendayal Upadhyay Landless Agricultural Labourer Welfare Scheme on Wednesday.

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The transfer will take place from Balodabazar, marking a major step in the state's commitment to support the most vulnerable sections of rural society. Under the scheme, the government provides an annual financial assistance of Rs 10,000 directly into the bank accounts of eligible families.

In its Sankalp Budget for 2026-27, the state has allocated a provision of Rs 600 crore, ensuring that benefits reach the maximum number of needy families. For over 4,95000 eligible families, the government has set aside a total of 495 crore 96 lakh and 50 thousand rupees. This amount is being disbursed, directly eliminating intermediaries so that every beneficiary receives the full intended benefit without any deductions.

The scheme is not restricted to agricultural labourers alone. It also covers other landless families linked to the rural economy, including those who collect forest produce, herdsmen, carpenters, blacksmiths, cobblers, barbers and traditional service providers such as washermen.

It further includes priests living in Scheduled Areas and families from the Baiga Gunia and Manjhi communities. As many as 22,028 Baiga and Gunia families, who are custodians of the state's rich cultural and traditional heritage, have been specifically brought under the scheme.

The annual assistance has been enhanced from the earlier Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000 per year, providing greater relief for meeting educational, healthcare and daily living needs.

Raipur district has the highest number of beneficiaries at 53,338, followed by Bilaspur with 39,401 and Mahasamund with 37,011. The lowest numbers are recorded in Bijapur with 1,542, Koriya with 1,549 and Narayanpur with 1805 families.

The e-KYC verification process for all beneficiaries has been completed, ensuring complete transparency and timely transfer of funds.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has clarified that the objective of the scheme goes beyond mere financial aid. It aims to enhance the income of landless families, empower them to become economically self-reliant and integrate them into the social mainstream.

--IANS

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