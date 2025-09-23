Chhattisgarh CM to inaugurate new 'Mahatari Sadans'

Raipur, Sep 23 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will inaugurate 51 newly-constructed 'Mahatari Sadans' on Tuesday, in Karelibari village of Dhamtari district, marking a significant milestone in the state's push for rural women's empowerment.

The event, part of a state-level programme, will also see the launch of development and construction projects worth Rs 245.80 crore in the district.

Karelibari, located in the Kurud Assembly constituency, is one of four Gram Panchayats in Dhamtari where 'Mahatari Sadans' have already been built under the scheme. The other villages include Bhendri, Medha, and Kharenga. These community centres are designed to foster self-reliance, mutual harmony, and collective participation among women, especially those involved in self-help groups.

The Mahatari Sadan Construction Scheme, launched under the broader vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Self-Reliant India campaign, aims to integrate women's potential with national development. In the first phase for the year 2024–25, the Chhattisgarh government has approved Rs 50 crore for the construction of 202 Mahatari Sadans.

Each unit spans approximately 2,500 square feet and costs Rs 24.70 lakh. Facilities include a hall, room, kitchen, store, shop, boundary wall, toilet, and borewell.

The inauguration ceremony will be attended by Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao, ministers Vijay Sharma, Ram Vichar Netam, and Tankaram Verma, along with several local representatives.

Notably, two lakh women from self-help groups across the state will join the event virtually, underscoring the widespread impact of the initiative.

Looking ahead, the second phase of the scheme is set to begin in 2025–26, with another Rs 50 crore approved for the construction of 166 additional 'Mahatari Sadans'.

Each unit in this phase will be built at an increased cost of ₹30 lakh, reflecting expanded infrastructure and rising construction standards.

The 'Mahatari Sadan' initiative represents a transformative step in Chhattisgarh's rural development strategy, offering women not just a physical space but a platform for leadership, collaboration, and economic participation.

As the state continues to invest in such inclusive infrastructure, the vision of a self-reliant and empowered rural society moves closer to reality.

