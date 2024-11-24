Chhattisgarh CM Sai praises security forces for eliminating over 210 Naxalites in 11 months

Bagbahar (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 24 (ANI): Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai commended the state's security forces for their successful operations in eliminating Naxalites, praising their courage and dedication on Sunday.

He emphasized the state government's commitment to establishing peace and ensuring citizen safety. The CM highlighted that over 210 Naxalites have been eliminated in 11 months, marking significant progress toward eradicating Naxalism.

"After the formation of the government, the security forces are fighting the Naxalites bravely and the recent success in eliminating the Naxalites is commendable. I wanted to spend time with the security forces and see the conditions in which they live and carry out operations. I spent time with the security forces in a security camp...I also planted a sapling there...it was a very good experience. I salute them as they have succeeded in eliminating more than 210 Naxalites in 11 months," he said.

Earlier, CM Sai had lauded the security forces for their 'indomitable courage' and 'dedication' after they successfully eliminated at least 10 Naxals in an operation in Sukma district on Friday, November 22.

The encounter between the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Naxals led to the killing of 10 Naxals.

In a post on X, CM highlighted that this achievement by the security forces is commendable, as the state government continues its strong fight against Naxalism, adhering to a policy of zero tolerance. He reaffirmed that ensuring development, peace, and security in the Bastar region remains the top priority of his government.

"Displaying their indomitable courage, the security forces took major action against the Naxalites in Sukma district this morning and killed 10 Naxalites in an encounter. This success achieved by the soldiers is commendable. Our government is fighting strongly against Naxalites by working on the policy of zero tolerance. Ensuring development, peace and security in Bastar is the top priority of our government," CM Sai wrote in his post.

On November 20, CM Sai met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi to discuss the progress in combating Naxalism in Chhattisgarh. The CM expressed confidence that the state would be 'Naxal-free' by March 2026.

CM Said said that both the state government and the security forces are working relentlessly in the direction of uprooting the Naxals from Chhattisgarh and fulfilling the Union Home Minister's commitment to eradicating the Naxals by 2026. (ANI)

