Chhattisgarh CM releases 25th instalment of Mahtari Vandan Yojana, 69 lakh women get benefit

Raipur/Jagdalpur, March 8 (IANS) On the occasion of International Women's Day on Sunday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai transferred the 25th installment of the "Mahtari Vandan Yojana" to the bank accounts of more than 69 lakh (6.9 million) beneficiary women through direct benefit transfer at the Mahatari Vandan Sammelan-2026 event held in Jagdalpur.

Read More

With a single click from the Sammelan venue, the Chief Minister released the latest installment, described as a gift of happiness and self-reliance to millions of women in Chhattisgarh.

This digital transfer brought financial assistance directly to eligible married women across the state, marking another step in the state government's efforts to promote women's economic empowerment.

The scheme, launched by the Chhattisgarh government, provides monthly financial support of one thousand rupees, amounting to twelve thousand rupees annually, to strengthen the financial independence of married women and help them meet family expenses.

Earlier, in February this year, Chief Minister Sai had transferred Rs 6,41,34,00,000 as the 24th installment to beneficiaries.

The consistent release of installments underscores the state's commitment to timely and transparent welfare delivery.

As of now, the state government has disbursed a total of Rs 1,62,37,33,00,000 under the Mahtari Vandan Yojana through these periodic transfers.

The event in Jagdalpur, a significant location in the Bastar region, saw enthusiastic participation, highlighting the scheme's reach even in remote and tribal areas.

Beneficiaries have used the assistance for household needs, children's education, healthcare, and small entrepreneurial activities, contributing to improved family well-being and women's decision-making roles at home.

Officials said that the programme continues to benefit nearly 70 lakh women statewide, with direct bank transfers ensuring no middlemen and full accountability.

The Chief Minister emphasised that such initiatives reflect the state government's priority on inclusive development, focusing on women's welfare as a foundation for societal progress.

This latest transfer on International Women's Day reinforces the message of equality, justice, and action for women.

--IANS

sktr/khz